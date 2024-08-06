Riders' Harris will not return versus Redblacks despite practicing
There was a tiny glimpse of hope this week that Saskatchewan Roughriders’ quarterback Trevor Harris would return this week against the Ottawa Redblacks but according to the team’s injury report he will not suit up for the match.
This comes despite the fact that earlier in the day Head Coach Corey Mace eluded to the idea that he could return since Harris had begun practicing this week with the team for the first time since sustaining his knee injury back in Week 3.
“There’s still a chance. He was out there at practice today slinging it [the football]. We have options for that [him to backup Shea Patterson]. That’s what I was just watching on film, not quite done. But just from the naked eye, he looked like Trevor,” said Mace following Tuesday’s closed practice.
But hours later he was ruled out for the game. As was A.J. Ouellete for another week. The report has him listed that he did not participate at practice but that remains a grey area as Mace also gave some optimism of a return in the near future after Tuesday’s on-field performance from him.
“He ended up jumping out there and taking some practice reps today. I’m not feeling the most confident but A.J. is that kind of guy that [will say] ‘I’m playing’ and that’s A.J. So you know I always heed to that but it was good to see him out there,” said Mace.
But perhaps the biggest group hit by injuries right now would be the offensive linemen. Both Jacob Brammer and Ryan Sceviour have been ruled out this week. It also comes as offensive lineman, Brandon Council has announced his retirement.
“I was pretty surprised by it. But out of respect for the man and what made more sense for him, that’s kind of the decision that he came to. Unfortunate obviously but you know we do have other people in the building and another opportunity to go out there and show what they got,” Mace shared.
Two names that are expected to get their opportunity in that spot are Zack Fry and Nick Jones. Fry has suited up for the team so far this season but not as a starter – where as Jones will be getting his first start of the year and would become the Riders’ fourth starting right tackle this season just nine games in.
“I mean we’ve kind of been in that situation all year in the offensive position. Fry played really well so it was good that he got that game under his belt. Nick playing SEC ball, I mean he’s played some good football so he’s excited for the opportunity,” said Mace.
“You always wish those injuries don’t happen so you’re not shoved in this spot but I think our group does a really great job of preparing for stuff like this. So I’m just going to go in there and do what I do and ride with the guys around me,” Fry told reporters.
Linebacker Jameer Thurman and wide receiver KeeSean Johnson are also out due to injuries this week. Ottawa is coming off a bye-week and before that had won three straight games. Meanwhile the Riders are coming off back to back losses and a short week of practice on top of all of the injuries.
They know the team has no room for error this week.
“We have to make sure we’re sharp,” said wide receiver, Jerreth Sterns. “They might try to bring extra pressure and things like that because we have new guys in rotation so have to really have our eyes up and be ready to how they adjust and make it easy on Shea.”
Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. local Thursday on TSN.
