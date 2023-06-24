Riders' Hawkins leaves game with apparent injury

Saskatchewan Roughriders offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins was carted off to the locker room with an apparent left knee injury in the second quarter of his Canadian Football League debut.

The six foot six, 305 pounder was blocking Stamps rusher James Vaughters when he was rolled up on by another Stampeder, Derek Wiggan.

Hawkins was replaced by Logan Bandy and it appears unlikely Hawkins will return to the game at this point.

Hawkins was a fourth round draft pick of the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers in 2016. He played in 16 NFL games, making one start.

He also spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Houston Texans, New England Patriots, and New Orleans Saints.