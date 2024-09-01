Riders' head coach Corey Mace remembers Johnny Gaudreau as 'always smiling'

Following the death of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau on Thursday, messages of condolences from fans across the globe flew in. Those in the sports world who knew him were also devastated by the loss.

Riders’ head coach Corey Mace said he crossed paths with the hockey great in Calgary, Alta. at community events and remembered him as “always smiling.”

“[He] just seemed to enjoy every moment, took time for people,” Mace said. “Being him in that city at that time, it'd be hard to argue that there was anybody else that would get everybody riled up.”

Johnny, 31, and his brother Matthew, 29, were in Salem County for their sister’s wedding. While they were cycling the day before the ceremony, they were fatally struck by a suspected drunk driver.

“Very rough news. Love to obviously his family and his hockey families and the communities that he's been in," Mace said. "I know the importance of what he meant to the City of Calgary. That's just horrible."

Mace explained that during practice on Friday, the team spoke about gratitude. He said the news of Gaudreau’s death put things in perspective.

“Just kind of wanted to share that with the team and just having gratitude, of, you know, being able to do what you love around people that you care about, because there's no exceptions at any time,” he said. “You know, we don't have that choice, unfortunately,”

--With files from Brit Dort.