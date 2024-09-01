Riders' head coach Corey Mace remembers Johnny Gaudreau as 'always smiling'
Following the death of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau on Thursday, messages of condolences from fans across the globe flew in. Those in the sports world who knew him were also devastated by the loss.
Riders’ head coach Corey Mace said he crossed paths with the hockey great in Calgary, Alta. at community events and remembered him as “always smiling.”
“[He] just seemed to enjoy every moment, took time for people,” Mace said. “Being him in that city at that time, it'd be hard to argue that there was anybody else that would get everybody riled up.”
Johnny, 31, and his brother Matthew, 29, were in Salem County for their sister’s wedding. While they were cycling the day before the ceremony, they were fatally struck by a suspected drunk driver.
“Very rough news. Love to obviously his family and his hockey families and the communities that he's been in," Mace said. "I know the importance of what he meant to the City of Calgary. That's just horrible."
Mace explained that during practice on Friday, the team spoke about gratitude. He said the news of Gaudreau’s death put things in perspective.
“Just kind of wanted to share that with the team and just having gratitude, of, you know, being able to do what you love around people that you care about, because there's no exceptions at any time,” he said. “You know, we don't have that choice, unfortunately,”
--With files from Brit Dort.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Guelph, Ont. man loses $28K to online cryptocurrency scam featuring video of Prime Minister
A Guelph, Ont. man says he has lost $28,500 after he fell for an online scam featuring a video of the Prime Minister.
Israelis erupt in protest to demand a ceasefire after 6 more hostages die in Gaza
Tens of thousands of grieving and angry Israelis surged into the streets Sunday night after six more hostages were found dead in Gaza, chanting 'Now! Now!' as they demanded that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reach a ceasefire with Hamas to bring the remaining captives home.
Trump issues statement from Gold Star families defending Arlington Cemetery visit and ripping Harris
Donald Trump's campaign issued a statement Sunday from the Gold Star military families who invited him to Arlington National Cemetery as they defended the Republican presidential nominee and insisted that U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is the candidate politicizing fallen U.S. service members.
Buried beneath: Historic wooden sailboat re-emerges in N.S. as sand washes away
On the shores of the Avon River, 80 kilometres northwest of Halifax, Mother Nature has uncovered rich layers of 19th century maritime history.
2 dead, 6 hospitalized after semi hits motorcyclists on Highway 2
Two people are dead, and six more and injured, following a crash involving several motorcycles and a semi that took place Saturday morning on Highway 2.
Two more devasting fires in northwestern Ontario
A pair of fires last week have again rattled remote First Nation communities in northwestern Ontario.
11 dead, 40 injured after truck plows into bar in Dominican Republic
A truck plowed into a bar in the Dominican Republic early Sunday killing at least 11 people and injuring more than 40, authorities said.
'Deadpool' tops charts yet again as 'Reagan' beats expectations on sluggish Labour Day weekend
'Deadpool & Wolverine' and 'Reagan' were near the top of the box office this past weekend.
WATCH Trudeau, steel plant worker have tense exchange during Sault Ste. Marie visit
After meeting with transit workers and the local mayor on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continued his visit to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., where he canoed down St. Marys River and hosted a meet and greet at a local steel plant.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Three Sask. women charged in connection with Air Ronge homicide
The Saskatchewan RCMP laid charges in connection with the Friday homicide of 28-year-old Andy McKenzie of the La Ronge area.
-
Sask. residents soaking up final days of summer break
With the school season around the corner, visitors at Pike Lake Provincial Park are enjoying the last long weekend of the summer.
-
'It's absolutely terrifying': Sask. small town struggling with several dog attacks
The mayor of Allan is voicing frustrations over a group of aggressive dogs, saying they've become a threat to community safety.
Winnipeg
-
Have you seen Jason? WPS search for missing man
Winnipeg police are asking the public to help find a missing man who disappeared from the city’s downtown area.
-
2 hospitalized after back-to-back stabbings in downtown Winnipeg
A 38-year-old Winnipeg man is facing charges after two back-to-back stabbings in the city’s downtown area Friday night.
-
Where to road trip around Manitoba to enjoy the fall
CTV News Winnipeg reached out to Travel Manitoba to discuss some of the best fall road trip destinations in the province.
Edmonton
-
2 dead, 6 hospitalized after semi hits motorcyclists on Highway 2
Two people are dead, and six more and injured, following a crash involving several motorcycles and a semi that took place Saturday morning on Highway 2.
-
1 dead in plane crash near Fort Vermilion
An investigation is underway after a plane crashed in a field near Vermilion on Saturday night.
-
How couples can manage 'sticker shock' as inflation drives up wedding costs
With the winter proposal season approaching, here are a few expert tips on how to make the most of your matrimonial budget.
Calgary
-
‘A move in the right direction’: Water consumption declines Saturday
Calgary water consumption dropped to 475 million litres Saturday, down from 492 million litres Friday.
-
Alberta Day celebrations get underway Sunday at Heritage Park
If you were hoping to spend part of Alberta Day at Heritage Park- you won’t be able to get in unless you have reserved a ticket.
-
Sunday bear attack in Rocky View County leaves one person hospitalized
One person is in serious condition following a bear attack Sunday mornin in a remote part of Rocky View County.
Lethbridge
-
Fire restrictions eased in Lethbridge County
Recent rain and cooler temperatures have helped reduce the fire risk in southern Alberta.
-
Blue-green algae advisory remains in place for Henderson Lake Park as Lethbridge temperatures heat up ahead of long weekend
With mid-summer temperatures in the forecast for the long weekend, the City of Lethbridge issued a reminder Thursday that a Cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) advisory remains in effect for Henderson Lake Park.
-
Crown recommends 9 years in prison for protesters at Coutts border blockade
A Crown prosecutor says two men convicted of mischief and weapons offences at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., should spend nine years in prison, but defence lawyers think their clients have already spent enough time behind bars.
Toronto
-
Male victim dies after shooting in Toronto's Belgravia area
A man in his 30s has been pronounced dead following an early-morning shooting near an after-hours club in the Belgravia area.
-
Man taken to hospital after shooting in downtown Toronto
A man is in serious but non-life-threatening condition after being shot outside of a building in St. James Town Sunday afternoon.
-
Driver sent to hospital after truck crashes into home in Scarborough
A driver was injured after their pickup truck went into the garage of a home in Scarborough late Saturday night.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa firefighters rescue person stuck on a cliff near Alexandra Bridge
The Ottawa Fire Services says a resident has been brought to safety after being stuck on a cliff near the Alexandra Bridge Saturday afternoon.
-
Ottawa driver caught taking video of crash scene on Highway 417 facing fine, charge
An Ottawa driver has been charged with distracted driving after being caught taking a video of a crash scene on Highway 417 earlier Saturday evening, said the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
Barrhaven residents want faster solution to dangerous bridge over Jock River
Residents in Ottawa’s south end say a bridge they use to access their community is dangerous and a solution to fix it is still years away.
Montreal
-
Canada Post faces critical juncture amid mounting losses
Canada Post's board says the Crown corporation is at a "critical juncture," as it faces competition from private carriers, it's considering adding delivery on weekends.
-
Mild earthquake rattles three Quebec cities, no damage reported
A 4.6 magnitude earthquake rumbled through parts of Quebec early Sunday morning.
-
Montreal student heading to SpaceX
A Concordia mechancial engineering student has booked his ticket to one of the most coveted space programs. This fall, he'll be interning for the SpaceX Starship.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Service disrupted on Canada Line; bus bridge and shuttle trains in effect
Service on part of the Canada Line has been suspended until further notice, according to an alert issued by TransLink Sunday morning.
-
Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' assault suspect near Terrace, B.C.
Mounties in northern B.C. say they’re searching for a man accused of assaulting a woman and are warning residents he is considered dangerous.
-
Man found dead on B.C. highway believed to be hit-and-run victim: RCMP
A man was found dead on Highway 5 in the B.C. Interior Friday and authorities say they now believe he was the victim of a fatal-hit-and run.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. cold case: Police appeal for information in 2021 killing of Jeremy Gordaneer
Police in Victoria are appealing for information in an unsolved homicide, providing an updated timeline of the victim’s final hours.
-
NDP MLA Mitzi Dean withdraws from B.C. election, citing 'personal challenges'
New Democrat MLA for Esquimalt-Metchosin Mitzi Dean is taking her name off the ballot in the upcoming provincial election in October.
-
BC Lions blitz Ottawa Redblacks 38-12, snap five-game skid
With the spotlight of a marquee CFL event shining bright, the BC Lions snapped their five-game losing skid in an impressive fashion Saturday night, blitzing the Ottawa Redblacks 38-12 at the CFL's first-ever game in Victoria, B.C.
Kelowna
-
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
-
Merritt, B.C., emergency room closing for 25 hours this weekend
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
London
-
Suspended Sarnia police officer facing additional charges including assault, animal cruelty
Sarnia police were called to a dispute involving two people known to each other on Friday. One of the individuals involved was suspended Sarnia police officer Sean Van Vlymen, 47.
-
Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle jersey part of estate auction of autographed sports jerseys up for bid in London
Mickey Mantle and Joe DiMaggio were never friends. However, they did sign a baseball jersey together, and now it’s up for sale in London.
-
ReForest London program to end after fall 2024 season
ReForest London has announced the Neighbourhood Tree Depot program will be concluding after the Fall 2024 season, but a new program is in development.
Kitchener
-
Ontario mother still paying rent, despite not being able to live in mouldy home
A Cambridge, Ont. woman hasn't been able to live in her rental home for six months because of mould and she's upset her landlord isn't doing anything about it.
-
Why a Cambridge, Ont. minor hockey team is joining an independent league
A new minor hockey team in Cambridge, Ont. is breaking away from tradition by not joining one of the sport’s most recognizable governing bodies.
-
Most-read stories of the week: Roundabout resident, mould forces tenant out of Cambridge home, where to find convenience stores selling alcohol
This week’s most-read stories include a man setting up a tent in a Kitchener roundabout, a Cambridge family forced from their home by mould, and a map of the convenience stores that will soon start selling alcohol.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH
WATCH Trudeau, steel plant worker have tense exchange during Sault Ste. Marie visit
After meeting with transit workers and the local mayor on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continued his visit to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., where he canoed down St. Marys River and hosted a meet and greet at a local steel plant.
-
Booze is coming to Ontario corner stores next week. Here's what you need to know
Ontario residents will soon be able to pop into their local corner store to grab beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails as the province proceeds with a plan to expand the alcohol retail marketplace.
-
Strikes start at top hotel chains as housekeepers seek higher wages and daily room cleaning work
The dispute has become emblematic of the frustration over working conditions among hotel workers, who were put out of their jobs for months during pandemic shutdowns and returned to an industry grappling with chronic staffing shortages and evolving travel trends.
Atlantic
-
Pat Stay’s fiancé opens N.S. business with community support
The fiancé of late Nova Scotia battle rapper Pat Stay says ongoing community support has allowed her to open a business in Dartmouth.
-
RCMP investigating homicide in Annapolis Valley, N.S.
The RCMP Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit is investigating the homicide of a 66-year-old Virginia East man with assistance from Annapolis Valley RCMP.
-
Halifax, police should apologize for handling of 2021 encampment eviction: review
An independent review of actions taken by the municipality of Halifax and city police during evictions of homeless encampments that turned violent in 2021 says both parties made mistakes in their handling of the incident and should issue an apology.
N.L.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
-
As Newfoundlanders say goodbye to a daily print paper, some worry culture will suffer
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.