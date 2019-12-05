Riders hire former Eskimos head coach Jason Maas as offensive coordinator: TSN
Published Thursday, December 5, 2019 1:53PM CST
Edmonton Eskimos head coach Jason Maas speaks to media after being knocked out of the Eastern final on Sunday, in Edmonton, Alta., on Monday November 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
REGINA -- Former Eskimos head coach Jason Maas is coming to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, according to TSN.
TSN's David Naylor tweeted on Thursday afternoon that he will be joining the green and white as offensive coordinator under Riders' head coach Craig Dickenson.
Naylor says Maas has been in Regina since Wednesday to begin putting together his staff.
Maas was fired by the Eskimos last month.
Steve McAdoo, last season's Riders' offensive coordinator, won't have his contract renewed.