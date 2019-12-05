REGINA -- Former Eskimos head coach Jason Maas is coming to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, according to TSN.

TSN's David Naylor tweeted on Thursday afternoon that he will be joining the green and white as offensive coordinator under Riders' head coach Craig Dickenson.

Naylor says Maas has been in Regina since Wednesday to begin putting together his staff.

Maas was fired by the Eskimos last month.

Steve McAdoo, last season's Riders' offensive coordinator, won't have his contract renewed.