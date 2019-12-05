REGINA -- Former Eskimos head coach Jason Maas is coming to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, according to TSN.

TSN's David Naylor tweeted on Thursday afternoon that he will be joining the green and white as offensive coordinator under Riders' head coach Craig Dickenson.

Hearing Jason Maas as @sskroughriders OC is a done deal and has been for at least a couple of days. Maas has been in Regina since Wed to begin putting together a staff alongside HC Craig Dickenson. Obviously, last season’s OC, Steve McAdoo is not having contract renewed. #Riders — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) December 5, 2019

Naylor says Maas has been in Regina since Wednesday to begin putting together his staff.

Maas was fired by the Eskimos last month.

Steve McAdoo, last season's Riders' offensive coordinator, won't have his contract renewed.