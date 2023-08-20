Riders improve to 5-5 following victory against B.C Lions

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are back in the win column after a 34-29 victory against the B.C. Lions at Mosaic Stadium.

The Riders opened up scoring in the first two minutes of play on Sunday – recording a major that saw Kian Schaffer-Baker score his first touchdown this season following hip surgery and a lengthy stay on the injured list.

The Riders’ third string quarterback Jake Dolegala came out swinging in his second start of the season – recording 239 yards and three touchdowns.

Following a near catch in the Rider’s end zone, the Lions managed to pull off a field goal from inside the 20.

The Riders’ led the Lions 7-3 at the end of the first quarter.

The Lions opened scoring in the second quarter – fighting back with a 30 yard pass to Alexander Hollins which led to a touchdown six minutes into the second quarter.

A holding call against O-lineman Evan Johnson sent the Riders back 10 yards with six minutes left in the half.

To make up for the 20 yard deficit, Dolegala let off an impressive long shot to receiver Samuel Emelius to get the Riders within striking distance.

This was followed up by 15 yard pass to Jerreth Sterns– putting the Riders on B.C.’s six.

The Green and White finished off the impressive drive with a rush into the end zone by running back Jamal Morrow.

With the major, the Riders led the Lions 14-10.

The Lions took a substantial hit with a forced fumble during B.C.’s punt return.

Coupled with a 15 yard misconduct penalty against Lions linebacker Ryder Varga – the Riders’ gained possession on B.C.’s 21 yard line.

The Riders’ took advantage of the opportunity with Dolegala firing an 18 yard pass into the end zone – giving Sterns his first CFL touchdown.

The Riders improved their position to 21-10.

Following a mid field interception – the green and white were forced to take the field goal – with Brett Lauther sneaking a 53 yard kick through the uprights to make the game 24-10.

The Lions finished the second quarter regaining some momentum as kicker Sean Whyte completed a 42 yard field goal in the last play of the half to make it 24-13.

Following a relatively quiet start to the second half – the Riders again lit up the scoreboard with a wild touchdown catch from Samuel Emeluis with four minutes left in the third.

The scoreboard read 31-13 at the end of the quarter.

The Lions were finally able to put another major on the board five minutes into the fourth quarter.

Lions QB Vernon Adams Jr. ended off an 80 yard, nine play drive with a touchdown pass to receiver Keon Thatcher deep in the Riders’ end zone to get back within 11 points of the Riders’ lead.

The Lions would strike again nearly four minutes later with Adams drilling a 78 yard touchdown pass to receiver Lucky Whitehead.

A roughing the passer penalty against the Riders left B.C. on the one and a half yard line attempting the two point conversion to make it a three point ball game.

QB Dominique Davis was stopped in his tracks by linebacker Larry Dean to keep the score 31-26 in favour of Saskatchewan.

Lions kicker Sean Whyte would strike again with 2:06 left to make it a two point game at 31-29.

A near the sidelines catch by Regina product Mitchell Picton would help the Riders get a much needed first down with under two minutes left.

However, the Rider’s were stopped and two downs later they would punt.

The Lions received the ball on their 40 yard line and tried their best to get into field goal position.

However, a string of incomplete passes due to heavy pressure from Saskatchewan’s defence would see B.C. give up possession after a sack on their 22.

The Riders hammered in one final score of the night with Lauther chipping in a 27 yard field goal to finish the game 34-29.

With the win, the Green and White yet again improve their record to 0.500 and remain third in the West.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ are back in action on Sept. 3 for the Labour Day Classic against the 8-2 Winnipeg Blue Bombers.