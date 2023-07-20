Riders induct 2013 Grey Cup team, first female board member into Plaza of Honour

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have inducted builder Wendy Kelly and the 2013 Grey Cup team into the club’s Plaza of Honour.

Wendy Kelly served as the first female board member in Roughriders’ history.

Among her many contributions to the club were co-producing the Grey Cup parade and halftime show in 1995, serving as the chair for the 2012 Plaza of Honour dinner committee and the production manager of the 2013 Grey Cup Gala.

Prior to her time on the board, Kelly served as the team’s nurse for seven years.

Kelly’s induction is posthumous as she passed away in 2018.

The other half of the induction centres on a team close to the heart of Rider Nation.

The Riders' 2013 team brought the club its fourth Grey Cup win and its first on home soil.

“I want to congratulate Wendy and the 2013 Roughriders team on their induction into the Plaza of Honour,” said Roughriders President and CEO Craig Reynolds in a news release.

“Their remarkable contributions to the Club will forever be etched in the memories of Rider Nation and I have no doubt Wendy will be smiling down on us as we celebrate at Mosaic Stadium on October 7.”

The inductees will be honoured in a halftime ceremony on Oct. 7 at Mosaic Stadium.

As part of the celebration, the Rider’s will be giving away free replica 2013 Grey Cup Championship Rings to the first 5,000 fans.

