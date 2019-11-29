REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders have extended defensive lineman Makana Henry.

The team announced a two year deal on Friday, locking up the Canadian through the 2021 season.

Henry played in all 18 games for the Riders this year and started 11. He accounted for 26 tackles and three quarterback sacks throughout 2019.

Henry is entering his fifth CFL season and has been a Rider since 2016.