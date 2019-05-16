

Brendan Ellis, CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed four of their 2019 draft picks, headlined by first round wide receiver Justin McInnis.

The list of signees also includes two pass catcher and a pair of line backers.

McInnis, an Arkansas State University product, had a productive career with the team hauling in 115 receptions for 1,577 yards and 10 touchdowns over three seasons. The 23-year-old receiver from Pointe Claire, Quebec opted to attend Junior College at Dodge City for his first year out of high school. McInnis fielded offers from multiple Division One schools before settling at Arkansas State for the 2016 season.

Second rounder Brayden Lenius spent his college career as a tight end at the University of New Mexico and the University of Washington. The 6-5, 230 lb. pass catcher recorded 581 receiving yards and four touchdowns over his four seasons in college. The team has Lenius listed as a wide receiver.

The Riders also inked Jacob Janke from York University and Christopher Judge from California Polytechnic. The linebackers were selected in the fourth and eighth rounds respectively.

Three territorial juniors were also added to the training camp roster, including Logan Ferland from the Regina Thunder, and Colton Holmes and Mason Ochs from the Saskatoon Hilltops.

University of Manitoba quarterback Des Catellier will also join the Riders for training camp as part of the CFL Canadian QB Internship Program.