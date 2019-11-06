REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders lead the west with eight players named CFL all-stars.

Cody Fajardo – Quarterback

Shaq Evans – Wide Receiver

Dan Clark – Offensive Lineman

Charleston Hughes – Defensive Lineman

Solomon Elimimian – Linebacker

Derrick Moncrief – Linebacker

Mike Edem – Safety

John Ryan - Punter

The West Division all-stars were picked by the Football reporters of Canada and CFL head coaches.

Hamilton leads with 13 players named CFL all-stars in the East Division.