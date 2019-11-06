REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders lead the west with eight players named CFL all-stars.

  • Cody Fajardo – Quarterback
  • Shaq Evans – Wide Receiver
  • Dan Clark – Offensive Lineman
  • Charleston Hughes – Defensive Lineman
  • Solomon Elimimian – Linebacker
  • Derrick Moncrief – Linebacker
  • Mike Edem – Safety
  • John Ryan - Punter

The West Division all-stars were picked by the Football reporters of Canada and CFL head coaches.

Hamilton leads with 13 players named CFL all-stars in the East Division.