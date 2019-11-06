Riders lead West Division with eight players named CFL all-stars
Published Wednesday, November 6, 2019 12:23PM CST
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders lead the west with eight players named CFL all-stars.
- Cody Fajardo – Quarterback
- Shaq Evans – Wide Receiver
- Dan Clark – Offensive Lineman
- Charleston Hughes – Defensive Lineman
- Solomon Elimimian – Linebacker
- Derrick Moncrief – Linebacker
- Mike Edem – Safety
- John Ryan - Punter
The West Division all-stars were picked by the Football reporters of Canada and CFL head coaches.
Hamilton leads with 13 players named CFL all-stars in the East Division.