REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders left the 2019 CFL Awards empty-handed on Thursday night.

The Riders had three nominees up for awards in Calgary ahead of the Grey Cup, including quarterback Cody Fajardo for Most Outstanding Player, linebacker Cameron Judge for Most Outstanding Canadian and head coach Craig Dickenson for Coach of the Year.



Hamilton wide receiver Brandon Banks took home Most Outstanding Player honours following a 1,550-yard, 13-touchdown season.

Banks’ coach Orlando Steinauer topped Craig Dickenson for the 2019 Coach of the Year award after leading the Ti-Cats to a 15-3 record and the Grey Cup.

Judge lost out on Most Outstanding Canadian to Alouettes linebacker Henoc Muamba. The former Rider finished the season with 93 tackles and two forced fumbles.

Banks, Steinauer and the rest of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats will face off against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the Grey Cup on Sunday.