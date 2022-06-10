Riders Lokombo, Dean, Vaughn to make first start after season long injuries

Nelson Lokombo, Larry Dean, and Terran Vaughn will take to the field in Saturday’s home opener after season long injuries sidelined all three in 2021.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders released their first depth chart of the season where defensive back Nelson Lokombo, linebacker Larry Dean, and offensive lineman Terran Vaughn were all listed as starters against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Lokombo and Dean did not play in the 2021 season after they both injured their Achilles in training camp.

“I’m ready to go. I kind of got used to it in the pre-season, you know? Got a couple drives in. I felt good, nothing’s overwhelming for me. So I feel good and confident,” said Lokombo.

“It’s the quiet before the storm right now. Just taking it all in. It’s going to be kind of surreal just running out on the field. It was a vision and now it’s coming to fruition,” added Dean.

Lokombo was the Riders’ second overall pick in the 2021 Canadian Football League (CFL) draft out of the University of Saskatchewan. Dean signed with the Riders during 2021 free agency.

Both have relied on each other last year while going through the same injury.

“Me and Larry did rehab together over the year. It was nice learning from him and just kind of seeing how he handles the situation, especially as a veteran in the league,” said Lokombo.

“We were together every day and you know he is younger than me so I kind of shared some wisdom with him but at the same time we relied on coaches trainers. We just used all of our resources while we confided in each other,” Dean said.

It’s not just Dean and Lokombo who are back from injury; offensive lineman Terran Vaughn will also make his highly anticipated return.

Vaughn missed the entire 2021 season due to shoulder surgery.

“I’m feeling good. I had a good off season, good rehab, good camp, and my body’s feeling well and ready to go,” said Vaughn.

Saturday’s game is a home opener that could mean a little more for Lokombo, Dean, and Vaughn.

Quarterback Cody Fajardo said he talks to the players all the time about how they are eager and excited to get back out there.

“A lot of guys thought they were never going to play again and that’s a scary thought when you’re a football player your whole life and all of a sudden, it gets pulled away from you and you’re sitting there like, ‘Is this it?’”, he said. “I think there’s a greater feel and respect for the game when you go through that.”

“I think the guys that were injured, it is going to be extra special tomorrow when they come out of the tunnel, see the crowd, and just feel again what it is like to be playing for the Saskatchewan Roughriders,” said head coach, Craig Dickenson.

Kickoff for the home opener is 5:00 p.m. Saturday at Mosaic Stadium. The game will be broadcast on TSN.