Riders look to build off back-to-back close victories

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will face off against the Calgary Stampeders for the second time this year after they defeated them in overtime in Week 3.

The Riders are also coming off a one-point victory last week against the Edmonton Elks.

“We know we have to be better. If you make them all close, eventually you’re going to lose one. So we need to play better and try to win by more than one or two [points],” said head coach, Craig Dickenson.

Quarterback Trevor Harris said the team that can figure out how to win tight games often have a great record.

“I think that’s something that can’t be understated in this league, is a lot of games are tight. I can’t remember what stat it was, something [like] over 60 per cent of the games last year came down to the last possession,” he said.

However, the one point win in Week 5 over the Elks was in a low scoring 12-11 game, which meant the Riders defence helped play a pivotal role in earning the win.

“[The defence] were bend but don’t break and, you know, they were able to keep their points off the scoreboard and only holding them to 11 and gosh, if we can’t win games when they’re only scoring 11, then we have some issues,” Harris said.

The game ended when defensive back Nic Marshall intercepted one of Edmonton quarterback, Taylor Cornelius’, passes in the dying seconds. He was also the hero in the team’s overtime victory against the Stamps with another interception to end the game.

“I don’t know what words to use to describe him? Clutch Gene, I think? Like they say, some guys thrive under pressure and he’s doing great,” said fellow linebacker, Larry Dean.

But Dean has also come in clutch for the Riders on defence this season as he has led the team in tackles three out of four of their games this year. Despite having 32 defensive tackles on the year so far, the veteran said he is just doing his job.

“I’m just one of 12 doing what I’m called on to be done and when the opportunity presents itself, just make the play,” Dean said.

It will be up to Dean and the defence to stop the Stamps this week. However, injuries could play a major roll in how it shapes up.

Notable absences from practice on Tuesday were defensive Linemen Anthony Lanier II and defensive back Rolan Milligan. However, Calgary will look to capitalize on possible changes to the lineup as the Riders’ previous wins are already in the rearview mirror.

“By no means are we sitting here patting ourselves on the back, ‘Woo we’re 301, we’re the best’. We’re grinding and doing everything we can to get better. We know where we need to be,” said Harris.

“I thought we played really well [in Calgary] so want to try to build off of that, and then we want to try to anticipate what Calgary is going to do to move the football. I think I know my brother [Dave], he’s going to do some different stuff this week,” Dickenson said.