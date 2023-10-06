Riders look to snap losing slide against Ti-Cats

On Saturday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-9) will look to snap their four game losing streak against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (7-8) at Mosaic Stadium.

Friday the team released their depth chart for the matchup, which saw a couple of changes on defence including the return of Anthony Lanier II and Diontae Williams, as well as the additions of Caleb Sanders and William Poole III.

Poole signed with the Riders in the middle of September but has already made his way into the lineup.

“First of all, he comes from Georgia, and the coach there, Kirby Smart, is a tough hard-nosed coach and these guys that come from these programs, they step up. They’ll tackle, they’ll throw their bodies around. So that’s the first thing we liked about him and we feel like physically he can help us,” said head coach, Craig Dickenson.

Dickenson also pointed to physicality for other changes on the roster as he feels the team needs to up their physical game to get back in the win column.

“We have to get more physical on defence, we have to get more physical on offence, and we have to get more physical on speak like teams. So dressing bigger, stronger, more physical players is going to help us across the board,” said Dickenson.

On offence, the receiver Samuel Emilus is listed ahead of Tevin Jones as the team will start three Canadian receivers with Mitch Picton and Kian Schaffer-Baker. As well running back, Jamal Morrow will return to the lineup after dealing with a knee injury.

This week’s game has a lot riding on it, as the Riders will not only try to snap their losing streak but it also follows the death of legendary Saskatchewan Roughrider George Reed. The 2013 Grey Cup Championship team will also be in the building for the Sasktel Plaza of Honour.

The Riders also control their playoff destiny as they sit third in the West but have yet to clinch with three games remaining.

“This is a big game for us. There’s going to be a lot of emotion tomorrow. But I think the locker room is in a good headspace, we know what we need to do, and plan on going out there and doing it,” said quarterback, Jake Dolegala.

It is also a big week for Hamilton quarterback, Bo Levi Mitchell, as he was named the team’s starter for Week 18. He has missed the last eight games recovering from a fractured leg suffered on July 28.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game is 5 p.m.