Riders look to snap losing slide against Ti-Cats
On Saturday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-9) will look to snap their four game losing streak against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (7-8) at Mosaic Stadium.
Friday the team released their depth chart for the matchup, which saw a couple of changes on defence including the return of Anthony Lanier II and Diontae Williams, as well as the additions of Caleb Sanders and William Poole III.
Poole signed with the Riders in the middle of September but has already made his way into the lineup.
“First of all, he comes from Georgia, and the coach there, Kirby Smart, is a tough hard-nosed coach and these guys that come from these programs, they step up. They’ll tackle, they’ll throw their bodies around. So that’s the first thing we liked about him and we feel like physically he can help us,” said head coach, Craig Dickenson.
Dickenson also pointed to physicality for other changes on the roster as he feels the team needs to up their physical game to get back in the win column.
“We have to get more physical on defence, we have to get more physical on offence, and we have to get more physical on speak like teams. So dressing bigger, stronger, more physical players is going to help us across the board,” said Dickenson.
On offence, the receiver Samuel Emilus is listed ahead of Tevin Jones as the team will start three Canadian receivers with Mitch Picton and Kian Schaffer-Baker. As well running back, Jamal Morrow will return to the lineup after dealing with a knee injury.
This week’s game has a lot riding on it, as the Riders will not only try to snap their losing streak but it also follows the death of legendary Saskatchewan Roughrider George Reed. The 2013 Grey Cup Championship team will also be in the building for the Sasktel Plaza of Honour.
The Riders also control their playoff destiny as they sit third in the West but have yet to clinch with three games remaining.
“This is a big game for us. There’s going to be a lot of emotion tomorrow. But I think the locker room is in a good headspace, we know what we need to do, and plan on going out there and doing it,” said quarterback, Jake Dolegala.
It is also a big week for Hamilton quarterback, Bo Levi Mitchell, as he was named the team’s starter for Week 18. He has missed the last eight games recovering from a fractured leg suffered on July 28.
Kickoff for Saturday’s game is 5 p.m.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
3 dead after small plane crashes in Chilliwack, B.C.
Authorities have confirmed three people are dead after a small plane crashed in Chilliwack, B.C., Friday afternoon.
Governor General's office spent more than $117K on dry cleaning between 2018 and 2023
The Governor General's office spent more than $117,000 on dry cleaning between Jan. 2018 and May 2023, which works out to over $1,800 a month.
Nearly 1,000 migrating songbirds perish after crashing into windows at Chicago exhibition hall
David Willard has been checking the grounds of Chicago's lakefront exhibition center for dead birds for 40 years. On Thursday morning he found something horrible: Hundreds of dead songbirds, so thick they looked like a carpet.
Woman in Canada facing terrorism charge for alleged participation in ISIS activities: RCMP
A 29-year-old woman is facing a terrorism related offence for her alleged participation in the activities of ISIS, according to the RCMP.
W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison
A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.
Millions of Canadian homes are unaffordable, over-crowded or in need of major repairs: new census data
Millions of Canadian homes are damaged, over-crowded or too expensive for the people living in them, newly published census figures show.
Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter
After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.
Nearly 100 refugees in Toronto transferred to other Ontario cities for shelter
Nearly 100 refugees headed to Niagara Falls and Windsor, a transfer out of Toronto intended to ease pressure on a city shelter system.
Drake releases album and announces he’s taking time off for health reasons
Just after releasing a new album, Drake announced he plans to step away from the spotlight for an extended period of time to focus on his health.
Saskatoon
-
Greg Fertuck is his own lawyer. Now he might be his own witness.
Greg Fertuck has no lawyer of his own to ask him questions, but he could testify in his own murder trial
-
Sask. government pledges $90M to ease homelessness, addictions crisis
The Saskatchewan government has announced nearly $90 million in combined funding to address homelessness, mental health and addictions.
-
Sask. Costco shoppers fuel 'bonkers' demand for pumpkin pies
Those hoping to get cozy with a slice of a coveted Costco pumpkin pie are facing some challenges.
Winnipeg
-
'Minimum attire' rule from Hockey Canada drawing mixed reaction
There’s a new dress code coming to hockey rinks across Manitoba this season.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Families in anguish as Quebec truck driver charged in fatal northern Ont. crash eludes police
Two grieving families in northern Ontario have hired a private investigator to track down a truck driver who skipped court after being charged in a fatal collision last year.
-
Millions of Canadian homes are unaffordable, over-crowded or in need of major repairs: new census data
Millions of Canadian homes are damaged, over-crowded or too expensive for the people living in them, newly published census figures show.
Calgary
-
Safeway issues turkey recall on eve of Thanksgiving long weekend
Safeway issued a turkey recall early Friday evening, right on the cusp of the Thanksgiving long weekend.
-
'Disgusting' Nazi imitation video launches University of Calgary investigation
The University of Calgary has launched an investigation over a video showing alleged students imitating soldiers from Nazi Germany.
-
Volunteers on horses and dirt bikes continue search for Calgary woman missing a week
Dozens of volunteers have spent the week navigating through tough terrain and helping on horseback in the search for Amy Elizabeth Fahlman, a 25-year-old Calgary woman who went missing last Friday.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton officer who joined 'Freedom Convoy' rally lost $100K in pay but back in uniform
An Edmonton constable who spoke at a "Freedom Convoy" rally, thanked protesters and posted a video suggesting vaccine mandates were "unlawful" and "unsafe" was sanctioned ten months of pay before being permitted to return to the job.
-
Mounties still searching for truck driver in crash that killed Alta. mom of 7
Five days after a crash killed a mother of seven in northern Alberta, RCMP released images of a truck whose driver they are still trying to track down.
-
Safeway issues turkey recall on eve of Thanksgiving long weekend
Safeway issued a turkey recall early Friday evening, right on the cusp of the Thanksgiving long weekend.
Toronto
-
Missing 76-year-old woman found dead in Toronto, police say
An elderly woman who has been missing for nearly a week has been found dead.
-
Nearly 100 refugees in Toronto transferred to other Ontario cities for shelter
Nearly 100 refugees headed to Niagara Falls and Windsor, a transfer out of Toronto intended to ease pressure on a city shelter system.
-
42-year-old E-bike rider fatally hit on highway ramp near Toronto
A 42-year-old E-bike rider was fatally hit by a pickup truck on a highway ramp near Toronto on Friday night.
Ottawa
-
Thanksgiving food drive comes as demand is up and donations are down
The Ottawa Food Bank is appealing for help this Thanksgiving, with food donations down 30 per cent. Grocery stores across the city will participate in the Thanks for Giving Food Drive, where volunteers will be encouraging shoppers to give what they can.
-
New date set for delayed Percy Street Bridge replacement
After weeks of delays, a new date has been set for the replacement of the Percy Street Bridge on Highway 417.
-
Lansdowne 2.0 price tag jumps to $419.5 million
The price tag for the redesigned Lansdowne 2.0 has increased by $87.5 million, while the new plans scrap one of three proposed residential towers on the property in the Glebe.
Vancouver
-
B.C. farmer behind 'Ugly Produce Day' spreading appreciation for misshapen veggies
A farmer from B.C.'s Lower Mainland hopes to inspire a movement to stop wasting "ugly" produce.
-
3 dead after small plane crashes in Chilliwack, B.C.
Authorities have confirmed three people are dead after a small plane crashed in Chilliwack, B.C., Friday afternoon.
-
Councillors slam Surrey mayor, claim she's intentionally delaying police transition
Multiple Surrey city councillors are calling out Mayor Brenda Locke, claiming she's intentionally stalling the transition from the RCMP to the Surrey Police Service.
Montreal
-
After massive brawl and an assault on a teacher, Quebec education minister pressured to address violence in schools
After a string of violent incidents at Quebec schools this week, including a massive brawl involving more than 100 students on Montreal's South Shore, the province's education minister said he is 'concerned' by what he sees in school settings.
-
Former Hab Georges Laraque's Laval card store broken into, thief caught on camera
Former Montreal Canadiens enforcer George Laraque is looking for answers after his card store in Laval was robbed, and the thieves were caught on security camera.
-
'It's just amazing': Quebec woman thriving with 108-year-old liver
A Quebec woman is thriving with her 108-year-old liver and husband who saved her life when she was 19 on a hiking trail in Ontario.
Vancouver Island
-
UVic nursing instructor supports students' call for paid work placements
Nursing students in Greater Victoria are getting signs of support as they advocate for paid work placements similar to other fields, such as medicine.
-
'There are inherent risks': B.C. coroners investigating second death at Tofino-area beaches in 2023
The BC Coroners Service is investigating the second death of 2023 in the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve on western Vancouver Island.
-
3 dead after small plane crashes in Chilliwack, B.C.
Authorities have confirmed three people are dead after a small plane crashed in Chilliwack, B.C., Friday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Philippe declared post-tropical, still a large fall storm for the Maritimes
Philippe was declared a post-tropical storm by the National Hurricane Center on Friday afternoon, though that does not mean the storm has weakened.
-
Nova Scotia medical examiner says too early to decide on probe into July flood deaths
Nova Scotia's chief medical examiner says he "could" consider asking the Justice Minister to conduct an inquiry into the deaths of four people in flash flooding that hit the province in July.
-
Great white shark draws a crowd in Cape Breton before dying on shore
Video of a great white shark swimming near North Bay Wharf in Ingonish, N.S., on Thursday has been shared thousands of times, and is the talk of the community.
Northern Ontario
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Families in anguish as Quebec truck driver charged in fatal northern Ont. crash eludes police
Two grieving families in northern Ontario have hired a private investigator to track down a truck driver who skipped court after being charged in a fatal collision last year.
-
Northern Ont. mom wants answers after autistic child left alone with deceased father
The Sault Ste. Marie mother of an autistic, non-verbal child who was left alone with her deceased father is searching for answers.
-
Sudbury man charged with sex assault, forcible confinement, human trafficking
A 53-year-old Sudbury man has been charged with sexual assault and human trafficking following an investigation that began in August.
Kitchener
-
After a shocking court case, here's how Lucas Shortreed's family wants to remember him
Lucas Shortreed’s mom considers the Friday before Thanksgiving the anniversary of her son’s death.
-
Another person charged in Kitchener teen’s murder
Waterloo regional police have charged a second person with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Joshua Tarnue.
-
OPP investigate after serious two-vehicle crash on Fife Road
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Wellington County closed an intersection on Friday night after a two-vehicle crash sent one person to hospital.