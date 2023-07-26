Riders look to turn the tide on Touchdown Atlantic

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will head to Nova Scotia this week for their second consecutive Touchdown Atlantic appearance against the Toronto Argonauts but will look to walk away with the win this year after a 30-24 loss in 2022.

“There’s hope. Even getting beat and COVID and all that comes with that. I think the guys look back and really enjoyed the trip. It’s going to be a lot of fun and we’re really looking forward to going,” said head coach, Craig Dickenson.

Dickenson was referring to the massive COVID-19 outbreak that infected a large portion of the team amid the trip and following.

“It was a tough loss last year losing kind of in the last minute or so. I thought we were going to win that game and this year obviously we want to win each and every game. This one is like any other, we’re 3-3 at this point so we need to get back into winning here. It would be nice to out there against a really good Argonauts team and get a win,” said kicker, Brett Lauther.

Lauther hails from Truro, Nova Scotia and played his university years at Saint Mary’s.

He will participate in his third Touchdown Atlantic. He actually played in his first Canadian Football League (CFL) in Moncton, New Brunswick in 2013 as part of the third instalment of Touchdown Atlantic.

“Excited to get out there [again] but obviously a lot happened out there with the fires and following, other tragedies and stuff too. So thoughts and prayers to everyone out there. There’s still people missing and stuff like that but obviously I’m personally excited to get to go home and see family and friends. But your minds a little bit elsewhere with what’s going on,” said Lauther referring to the challenging climate conditions that took over Nova Scotia in the last week.

“The football game is a little bit secondary now but hopefully for the people that need it maybe it can take their mind of things, maybe it’s something fun in Halifax and can kind of turn things around. There’s a lot of strong people and everyone likes to help each other out there,” Lauther added.

Last year the team played in Wolfville at Raymond Field, this year it will be Halifax at Huskies Stadium. This will be the first ever regular season CFL game played in Halifax.

Dickenson was asked about how familiarity could help some members of the team who participated in 2022.

“Familiarity, every time you do something a second time you’re usually better at it. Hopefully we play better than we did last year. We know the atmosphere is going to be off the charts. We’re really looking forward to getting out there,” exclaimed Dickenson.

“Everyone has a blast last year and wants to come back,” laughed Lauther on how many personal ‘fans’ he will have this time around.

“I’m guessing but there’s definitely going to be a couple hundred family and friends there.”

Quarterback Mason Fine was the backup last year and is excited for the chance to have another crack at the game and experience.

“[I’m excited about] just being with my teammates, hanging out with them, enjoying Halifax. I remember last year, I loved the food there. Spent my whole per diem there in two days on the food. Probably going to do the same thing” he laughed.

“Obviously the game too and having all the fans out there. We travelled very well last year with Ridernation so excited to see them and there and play in front of our fans.”

It’s not just Lauther’s family that will be a part of boosting Ridernation in the crowd.

“My family is actually making it out there, they’re actually already down there so I get to go explore Halifax with them the night before and honestly looking forward to SMU. It was great playing in Wolfville but was just a little but more of a drive on a humid bus,” laughed defensive back, Jayden Dalke.

“I didn’t get to be there last year, I was in Atlanta and I watched it from afar. So I’m fired up,” said receiver, Brayden Lenius.

“This is special because my mom and her company kind of started out in Ontario and Nova Scotia so they’re all going to be out there and the family’s flying out,” Lenius added.

“It’s going to be one big party. I’ve never been out there, it’s my first time that far. So I’m excited to see. I’m a west coast guy on the water so I’m excited to try some lobster.”

But the big game comes with some extra work.

“You’re going to be out there and it’s a different climate, it’s a different atmosphere, your hydration level has to be higher, just making sure with travel times higher, it’s a lot of preparation,” explained defensive lineman, Anthony Lanier.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game is scheduled for 2:00 pm CST on TSN.