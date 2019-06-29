The Saskatchewan Roughriders are heading into their Canada Day home opener searching for their first win against the Toronto Argos.

The Argonauts are coming off a 64-14 loss in their season opener against Hamilton, and Rider’s Coach Craig Dickenson said it can be easy for the team to underestimate their upcoming opponent.

“It’s natural for guys to relax, but the reality is that’s a good football team on paper,” said Dickenson. “They’re a wounded animal right now and they’re very much set on proving that they’re a better football team than that last game.”

However, the players said they are taking this week in stride and are preparing for this game just like any other.

“You’ve gotta respect your opponent it doesn’t matter who it is,” said Safety Mike Edem. “They’re in the same position we’re in and they’re trying to get a win.”

Seeing 60-plus-points on the scoreboard had receiver KD Cannon excited for this week’s matchup, but he said this will be a completely different game for the Rider’s offense.

“Just because Hamilton put up 60-some points doesn’t mean we’re going to put up 60-some points,” said Cannon. “It’s a different game so they’re going to approach us differently, going to come out with a different mindset, going to come out a lot harder than they did the first week.”

When the Green and White take the field in the Saskatchewan for the first time this year, Dickenson reiterated the pressure is on his winless squad with something to prove under the lights at Mosaic Stadium.

“We’ve got our own things to worry about,” said Dickenson. “We’re 0-2 and we want to prove that we’re a better football team than we showed in the first two weeks.”

It is early in the season for a Riders team that is still trying to find its identity, but it’s not time to panic. According to Edem, at this stage in the year the team needs to pay more attention to the details to help the team finish in close games.

“We’ve just gotta be more locked in when it’s time to execute,” said Edem. “We’ve been putting in work every week, the games they’ve been coming down to the wire, we just have to find a way to close it out.”

Dickenson also offered an update on injured players Solomon Elimimian and Emmanuel Arceneaux and said the team has not made a decision about whether they will play against the Argos, but the door is still open for the pair to suit up on Canada Day.

“We’re gonna hold off on that to the last minute,” said Dickenson. “If their body is right and we feel like they’ve had enough practice reps we’re gonna play them.”

Dickenson told media after practice that the team will likely make a decision about Elimimian and Arceneaux’s status by Saturday night.

The Riders take on the Argos at Mosaic Stadium at 5 p.m. on Monday.