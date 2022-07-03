Riders make move to bolster kick return game

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have acquired American receiver and kick returner Mario Alford from the Montreal Alouettes. In exchange, the Riders sent a sixth round draft pick in the 2023 CFL draft to Montreal.

Alford signed with Montreal in September of 2019, playing nine games with the team over two seasons. In that short time, he’s shown explosive speed, scoring three punt-return touchdowns in 15 CFL games.

The move bolsters the Riders return game by allowing Jamal Morrow to concentrate on his running back spot and decrease some of his workload.

Alford played college football at West Virginia, playing 22 games, catching 92 passes for 1497 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns. He also turned 37 kicks for 972 yards and a pair of majors. Prior to joining West Virginia, Alford played for the Georgia Military Bulldogs.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders host the Ottawa RedBlacks Friday at Mosaic Stadium.