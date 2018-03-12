

CTV Regina





The Canadian Football League has suspended Saskatchewan Roughriders running back Marcus Thigpen for two games for violating the league’s drug policy.

The positive sample was collected last November.

“We are disappointed in Marcus and that he has tested positive for a banned substance,” Chris Jones, Riders head coach and general manager, said in a news release. “We have been in conversation with Marcus and the CFL for clarity and accept the league’s decision and corresponding two-game suspension. Our organization fully supports the CFL/CFLPA policy preventing the use of performance-enhancing drugs.”

The Riders will kick off the pre-season in Edmonton on May 27.