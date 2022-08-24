Riders' Moncrief leading league in interceptions

Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker Derrick Moncrief leads the league in interceptions heading into week 12 with four on the season.

“It’s cool you know I’d rather have wins than picks,” said Moncrief.

“(But) the more turnovers we can force, that’s a higher ration for us to win games.”

His teammate Nick Marshall is not far behind and tied for second in the league with three.

“I just feel like I’m more locked in on the defensive plays and not too much looking at the quarterback and just focusing on my job,” said Marshall.

As the team prepares to take on the BC Lions for their third and final time of the regular season they will try to continue the pick momentum.

However the Lions have had four interceptions against the Riders this season. Two have come from former Saskatchewan Roughrider, Loucheiz Purifoy.

“He’s a really good football player and it stings regardless of who does it,” said head coach, Craig Dickenson, when asked about having a former Rider forcing turnovers on the team.

“But that whole secondary is good and they’re well coached. So we’re going to have to do a good job of using some motion to get some speed at the line and receivers are going to have to do a good job fighting for those balls.”

Across the league there have already been 91 interceptions made by 61 different players. Compared to last season where 71 players recorded a pick.

“I think it’s good for the league whenever we see new stars and new playmakers and there’s a good group of DB’S in the league,” Dickenson explained.

“I think there’s a high premium placed on guys that can play in the secondary.”

Looking forward at this week’s matchup, Dickenson has hopes for the Rider’s pick game.

“I hope we get a few more and they get a few less,” he said.

“You’re going to see some mistakes made, and guys make interceptions, but we’re hopeful they can take care of the football. That’s always one of our goals.”