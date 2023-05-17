Riders move training camp indoors amid smoky conditions

On day four of training camp the Saskatchewan Roughriders were forced to move their practice indoors to the Saskatoon Soccer Centre after the city’s Air Quality Health Index moved into “high risk” territory as a result of the Alberta wildfires.

“We had to do it. You know, we checked the weather last night and you could see the smoke moved in and then this morning it was the same. We kind of knew last night it was coming so I made an alternative schedule,” Roughriders’ head coach Craig Dickenson told CTV News.

Despite the change of scenery for the team, the staff and players were able to adapt to the indoor conditions without hesitancy.

“I want to give props to our equipment staff, training staff, and our football ops. They were able to get us into that facility really on a moment’s notice. It was a good days practice and we got what we needed,” Dickenson said.

“It was definitely an adjustment. I mean at the end of the day it’s still football but I think we did a good job adjusting on the run and making sure to take care of business. It wasn’t too bad really. The lights were probably one of the biggest things, with the dim lights, that was probably the main issue for me at least,” explained running back, Jamal Morrow.

“I felt it didn’t affect anything. You know some guys maybe thought in the beginning it would affect tempo a little but I think we played great today,” offensive lineman, Logan Ferland, told CTV News.

The move indoors was not the only new component to Wednesday’s practice, the team also debuted their ‘Guardian caps’ on top of helmets that are part of the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) new health and safety measures.

The league announced on Tuesday for the 2023 season the CFL has mandated the use of the Guardian Cap by offensive and defensive lineman, running backs, and linebackers for training camps and as contact practice during the regular season.

Players in any of the other positions can wear them as well but are not mandated to.

The Riders did not have a fully padded practice on Wednesday due to the indoor nature but gave the players the option to try them out.

“I didn’t think too much of it. It’s a little heavy I’ll tell you that but I mean it’s cool. Its player safety, it’s for a good cause and I haven’t felt a big difference of it changing anything. My head feels snug in there,” said Morrow.

“It’s a little more weight on the head. Everyone just kind of looks a little dumb, that’s about it,” Ferland laughed.

“It definitely does feel like a difference as far as the smacking heads and stuff. A little more padding there and it’s for us right? It’s for our safety so anything like that is going to help,” he added.

“The new caps were cool for the most part, like a bobble head it’s too big, but after that for the most part it’s cool. They try and keep us protected, keep the brand protecting concussions that’s a big part of the game,” defensive lineman, Stefen Banks said.

The team also looked thinner in numbers after the first round of training camp cuts took place Tuesday night.

The team released:

Defensive back Jordan Beaulieu

Defensive back Julius Faulk

Linebacker Alvin Jones Jr.

Defensive back Austin Joyner

Defensive lineman David Kenney

Quarterback Levi Lewis

Offensive lineman Kooper Richardson

Receiver Tabashi Thomas

Defensive lineman Marcus Webb

Defensive lineman Valentin Gnahoua

“It was a tough cut. He’s been a good player for us and just a good teammate but we just felt like we’ve gotten a little better in camp and want to give these new guys a look in the preseason. We worked hard this off-season to upgrade and I think that’s one of the evidences of that,” Dickenson said on the release of Richardson.

“You know we drafted Jaxon (Ford) and he’s had a good camp and same argument there we tried to get better at all positions this off-season and because of that we saw a couple of veterans go,” he added on the release of Beaulieu.

The Riders are expected to return to Griffith’s Field for practice on Thursday barring the smoky conditions.

Dickinson noted it is the Player’s Association who recommends what each teams does but that his team will always follow the rules.

The air quality must remain lower than an 8 for the team to return to the outdoors.

By Wednesday afternoon, Saskatoon had already lowered to a 5.