Riders name team nominees for 2023 CFL Awards

Larry Dean, Samuel Emilus, Adam Korsak, and Logan Ferland were named by the Saskatchewan Roughriders as the team’s nominees for the 2023 CFL Awards on Wednesday.

The 2023 CFL Awards will be presented on Nov. 16.

Dean received two nominations from the Riders, one for Most Outstanding Player and the other for Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

The middle linebacker played in every regular season game for the Riders in 2023 and recorded at least one defensive tackle in every game.

Emilus is the team’s nominee for Most Outstanding Canadian. In his second CFL season, the wide receiver finished with 70 catches for 1,097 yards and six touchdowns.

Like Dean, Korask was also nominated for two awards, those being Most Outstanding Special Teams Player and Most Outstanding Rookie.

The third overall pick in the 2023 CFL Global Draft led or finished near the top in most punting categories, leading the way with 5,609 punting yards.

Melfort’s Logan Ferland is the team’s nominee for Most Outstanding Lineman. The Saskatchewan product set a career-high in games played this past season dressing in all 18 regular season contests and recorded an 83.3 pass-blocking grade in Week 20, which was the highest-graded offensive lineman in the CFL.

Division finalists for the awards will be announced on Nov. 1. with the awards presentation set to go on Nov. 16.

The Riders finished the 2023 season with a 6-12 record and will miss the playoffs for a second straight season.

On Monday, the team announced that Craig Dickenson would not be returning as head coach in 2024, while also announcing a contract extension for general manager Jeremy O’Day.