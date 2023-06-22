Riders O-Line welcomes new faces ahead of Week 3 matchup with Stampeders

When the Saskatchewan Roughriders take to the field against the Calgary Stampeders this week, there could be some new members on the offensive line as both Jerald Hawkins and Colin Kelly are eligible to be in the lineup this week.

Hawkins has been absent from Riders practice for the first couple weeks of the season dealing with a personal matter back home but is excited to hopefully debut his skillset this weekend.

“Feels amazing. I missed this team, my brothers, coaches. Just peace of mind now honestly. Really just seeing if I can work my way back into the lineup. These guys missing me and still trusting me is amazing,” Hawkins said.

“Great energy, just a gun guy to have,” Riders head coach Craig Dickenson said on the return of Hawkins.

The Riders signed Hawkins back in December. The offensive tackle was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. A team he made one start with. He also spent time with four other NFL organizations. He spent his collegiate seasons at LSU and started all 39 games as a Tiger.

Now Hawkins will prepare to take on the next challenge of his career, the Canadian Football League. (CFL)

“I’m still open, open ears and I’m trying to learn everything I can. I’m looking forward to those chills, jitterbugs, the hairs on the back of my neck raising up. I just can’t wait for it honestly,” Hawkins said.

Another member of the Riders’ O-Line that is expected back in the lineup is Colin Kelly, after serving his two-week suspension. Kelly played with the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons this past season making him ineligible until Week 3 of the CFL season. In 2022 he spent 16 games at both right and left tackle for the Edmonton Elks and Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

“I had my little hiatus. I’m pretty excited to get out there. I haven’t had too long of a break from the season prior but I’m looking forward to it,” Kelly said.

When asked about his time in the XFL and how he has had to get back into the CFL mindset, he noted the experience has actually helped his skillset.

“I guess every coach and team kind of has their own different things they bring to the table. So I had a good O-Line coach down there. He kind of had more of a tackle emphasis so he taught me a couple of technique things down there,” Kelly said.

Now he is excited to bring his best to Saturday’s matchup against the Stampeders and make his return to the CFL but notes at 33 years old he is becoming a veteran in the league.

“I guess they say it’s my golden years, we’ll find out on Saturday,” Kelly laughed. “This was definitely my first choice here, this is an historic football club. I’m sure everyone is pointing fingers [at the O-line] from last year. I’m just trying to make sure we improve and win.”

Dickenson was asked about the likelihood of both Hawkins and Kelly making their way into the lineup earlier this week.

“We’ll play the best five. [However] it’s good to have some veterans back. We’ll let it play out this week. A lot of them it’s still new to them. So we want the experience up front there but the young guys could [also be in the lineup],” said Dickenson.

On Thursday Dickenson was asked again about the two veteran offensive linemen and how they have progressed this week at practice.

“They look good. It’s going to be fast for them in terms of the game and they’ve had a good week of practice so we feel confident that we’ll have a good O-Line this week,” he said.

It is expected that Hawkins and Kelly will take the place of Brandon Council and Eric Lofton at left and right tackle.

The Riders will release their depth chart for Saturday’s matchup against the Stampeders on Friday.