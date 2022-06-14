Riders offensive line looks to carry momentum into week 2

The Saskatchewan Roughriders proved to be a strong team in their home opener and not just on the defensive side of the ball.b

There is no doubt it was a defensive battle in the first game of the season for the Riders and Ti-Cats. Both teams failed to find the back of the end zone in the first half and had earned their points only from field goals in the first two quarters. The Riders would eventually get the job done but not until less than three minutes to go in the game.

Even though the Ti-Cats were able to hold off the Riders for a good portion of the 60 minute contest, they did go the entire game without a quarterback sack.

“They did a great job of keeping me upright pretty much all night,” said quarterback Cody Fajardo about his offensive line.

“That O-line group is still trying to figure themselves out and as they play together more and more, I think they’re going to get better,” said head coach, Craig Dickenson.

Veteran offensive lineman Dan Clark is the only remaining member of the 2013 Grey Cup team. Clark was back at the helm Saturday night in their first offensive test against the back-to-back Grey Cup runner-ups.

“Their linebacking core, their DB’S (defensive backs), they all play really well together and it shows going to the Grey Cup two times in a row, it’s not by accident,” said Clark. “I think we spent a great time working for that game and it’s great to put us all together in the right direction.”

Clark also knows what it is like to face criticism when not producing to the team and fan’s expectations but leans on his veteran experience in the league to help others get through the lows.

“You look at more the mental health side of it. A lot of guys just need you to be there and be able to be open about it. That leadership I take pride in, it being the only one left from the 2013 team. I wasn’t looked upon as that and I’m very happy to be here,” said Clark.

The offensive line also saw the return of Terran Vaughn after a season long injury kept him out of the lineup in 2021.

“It felt good to be back and as a unit, you know, we put our best foot forward and hopefully we can keep that rolling into week two,” said Vaughn.

Saskatchewan will take on the team’s former head coach, Chris Jones, and his Edmonton Elks this week. The Elks got blown out 59-15 in week one against the BC Lions but that does not mean the Riders are taking their next test lightly.

“He’s going to come at you with a bunch of different fronts and I think we have to be prepared to protect and he likes to bring pressure,” said Dickenson.

“You always want to go against his (Jones) defence because he always tries to throw you different looks and you see how much you know as a quarterback,” said Fajardo. “There’s a lot of things you see against Chris Jones’ defence that normally you don’t see on a week to week basis.”

The Riders take on the Elks Saturday in Edmonton. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. on TSN.