REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders have put forward a bid to the CFL to have Regina become a hub city for a potential 2020 season.

The team says whether it wins the bid or not, it support the leagues decision and are eager to get back on the field.

“We are proud of the package that we put together with help from public health, our provincial government, the City of Regina and the Regina Hotel Association and for the potential economic activity a winning bid could bring to our province and to Regina,” The team told CTV News Regina in an email.