REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders are "on track" to sell out the Western Final this weekend, the team said on Friday.

"Roughly 1,000 tickets remain available for the biggest game of the season," the team said in a news release.

It would be the first sold out playoff game in Regina since 2009.

The Roughriders host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at 3:30 p.m. at Mosaic Stadium.