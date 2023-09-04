Riders' Pete Robertson gets one-game suspension for head-butting Bombers QB

Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Pete Robertson has been slapped with a one-game suspension following a head-butting incident during the Labour Day Classic.

The Canadian Football League (CFL) made the announcement on Monday.

The suspension stems from a late-game incident that saw Robertson draw an unnecessary roughness penalty that almost cost the Riders dearly.

With four minutes left in the Labour Day Classic – Blue Bombers Quarterback Zach Collaros threw an incomplete pass into the end zone.

After nearly blocking the pass – Robertson approached Collaros several seconds after the whistle was blown and drove the front of his helmet into Collaros’ – knocking him to the ground.

Winnipeg was awarded a first down and half the distance to the goal as a result of the penalty.

The Bombers would score a major on the next play with running back Brady Oliveira taking it in to the end zone.

The play gave the Bombers the first lead in the game. However the Riders would rally and take the game 32-30 in overtime.

Robertson will miss the Green and White’s rematch against the Bombers this coming weekend with the Banjo Bowl on Sept. 9 at 2 p.m. in Winnipeg.