Riders preparing for Labour Day matchup with top ranked Bombers defense

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are preparing for Sunday’s Labour Day Classic against the number one team in the league, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

“They pressure the quarterback every week. They make it very difficult I’m sure for all coordinators to game plan against them. They are physical menaces no matter what so it’s about the ability of the O-line to play together collectively,” said Jason Maas, the Riders’ special teams coordinator.

The offensive line has continued to take the brunt of the criticism for the Riders’ current 6-5 record that has them sitting in fourth in the west division. Now the offensive line is tasked with taking on one the best defenses in the league, as the Blue Bombers have given up the least number of points per game this season in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

However, the Riders could see the return of left tackle Terran Vaughn on the O-Line. Vaughn missed the last two games due to injury but return to practice Tuesday.

“We’re just trying to get reports for everybody, get everybody’s feet wet. But I’m up for the week, I’m ready to go,” said Vaughn.

“The offensive line has not continuity. Every single week it just seems like we have a new offensive line, someone new starting. So once we get those guys feeling good about playing up front, five strong, I got all the faith in the world in them,” said quarterback Cody Fajardo.

Fajardo will need to keep his faith in them as he still faced seven sacks in last week’s win against the BC Lions. However, Fajardo says sacks are not always the O-line’s fault.

“There’s really good defensive players in this league so not all those sacks are on our offensive line. It feels like everybody’s pointing to them but there are some that are just coverage sacks,” said Fajardo.

One defensive player the Riders will look to stop is former teammate Willie Jefferson. Jefferson has recorded over 50 sacks in his CFL career, including four alone this season.

“You just have to have an eye on what they do and where they are. Every game plan consists of draws and screens but they’re still pretty good against that. So it’s more about keeping him off balance and doing a number of things to give him different looks,” said Maas.

Vaughn knows a lot about Jefferson as not only his former teammate in the CFL but also high school and college as well.

“Going back to high school, he was a senior, I was a freshman. At Stephen F. Austin, he was a senior, I was a freshman. So he’s always done a good job of pushing me. From both of us we always are expecting each other’s best and that’s usually what we get from each other,” said Vaughn.

The Riders will look to stop the Bomber’s defence on Sunday. Kickoff for the Labour Day Classic is 4 p.m. on TSN.