Riders preparing for Labour Day matchup with top ranked Bombers defense
The Saskatchewan Roughriders are preparing for Sunday’s Labour Day Classic against the number one team in the league, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
“They pressure the quarterback every week. They make it very difficult I’m sure for all coordinators to game plan against them. They are physical menaces no matter what so it’s about the ability of the O-line to play together collectively,” said Jason Maas, the Riders’ special teams coordinator.
The offensive line has continued to take the brunt of the criticism for the Riders’ current 6-5 record that has them sitting in fourth in the west division. Now the offensive line is tasked with taking on one the best defenses in the league, as the Blue Bombers have given up the least number of points per game this season in the Canadian Football League (CFL).
However, the Riders could see the return of left tackle Terran Vaughn on the O-Line. Vaughn missed the last two games due to injury but return to practice Tuesday.
“We’re just trying to get reports for everybody, get everybody’s feet wet. But I’m up for the week, I’m ready to go,” said Vaughn.
“The offensive line has not continuity. Every single week it just seems like we have a new offensive line, someone new starting. So once we get those guys feeling good about playing up front, five strong, I got all the faith in the world in them,” said quarterback Cody Fajardo.
Fajardo will need to keep his faith in them as he still faced seven sacks in last week’s win against the BC Lions. However, Fajardo says sacks are not always the O-line’s fault.
“There’s really good defensive players in this league so not all those sacks are on our offensive line. It feels like everybody’s pointing to them but there are some that are just coverage sacks,” said Fajardo.
One defensive player the Riders will look to stop is former teammate Willie Jefferson. Jefferson has recorded over 50 sacks in his CFL career, including four alone this season.
“You just have to have an eye on what they do and where they are. Every game plan consists of draws and screens but they’re still pretty good against that. So it’s more about keeping him off balance and doing a number of things to give him different looks,” said Maas.
Vaughn knows a lot about Jefferson as not only his former teammate in the CFL but also high school and college as well.
“Going back to high school, he was a senior, I was a freshman. At Stephen F. Austin, he was a senior, I was a freshman. So he’s always done a good job of pushing me. From both of us we always are expecting each other’s best and that’s usually what we get from each other,” said Vaughn.
The Riders will look to stop the Bomber’s defence on Sunday. Kickoff for the Labour Day Classic is 4 p.m. on TSN.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Risk of stroke in younger people may be predicted by blood type, study suggests
A new study suggests certain blood types can be a factor in determining the risk of stroke for people under the age of 60.
Toronto woman fights months for access to government accounts after SIN flagged as 'deceased'
A Toronto woman has spent months fighting for access to her government accounts after she says her Social Insurance Number (SIN) was flagged as ‘deceased’ by Service Canada.
The telltale signs of quiet firing and other 'quiet' workplace practices
Add "quiet firing" and "quiet managing" to the list of modern terms that describe familiar workplace practices. The two have emerged following the popularization of the term "quiet quitting" on the social media app TikTok in August.
'I feel safe here finally': LGBTQ2S+ refugee from Afghanistan resettled in Canada, thousands more still trapped
One year after Kabul fell to the Taliban following the full military withdrawal of U.S. troops, a charity that helps resettle LGBTQ2S+ refugees says more than 5,500 LGBTQ2S+ people desperate to escape Afghanistan have reached out to them.
Hot September weather will keep wildfire risk high, B.C. officials say
Forests Minister Katrine Conroy says it's been a below-average wildfire season so far this year in British Columbia, but high fire risks are forecast for September.
Prime minister says some premiers not being honest about carbon pricing
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says some premiers are not being honest about the effect of Ottawa's carbon tax.
EXCLUSIVE | Brampton, Ont., podcast host speaks out about machete attack that left him with 180 stitches
A Brampton, Ont. media personality who was brutally attacked with a machete and axe in the driveway of his home has spoken out for the first time since he was ambushed.
Luxury goods tax now in effect in Canada -- what you need to know
The federal government's luxury goods tax came into effect on Sept. 1, targeting luxury cars, private jets and yachts. CTVNews.ca breaks down key details of the tax and how industry groups are reacting.
Health Canada authorizes first bivalent COVID-19 booster, doses to start arriving Friday
Health Canada has authorized the use of the country's first variant-targeting COVID-19 booster shot, marking what health officials are calling a 'milestone' in Canada's pandemic response. The Spikevax bivalent dose is an adapted version of the original Moderna mRNA vaccine, and targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant. The first delivery of doses will arrive on Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Bible camp calls alleged exorcism an 'isolated incident'
The board of a Saskatchewan Bible camp says it has been "looking extensively" into an exorcism that allegedly occurred in mid-July where a boy reportedly exhibited seizure-like symptoms.
-
Downtown event centre and entertainment district a ‘legacy project’ for Saskatoon
The idea of an arena in Saskatoon's downtown area has a lot of people in the city excited.
-
'Very exciting news': Renderings released of Saskatoon Farmers’ Market building plans
Saskatoon city council unanimously passed a new five-year lease for the Farmers’ Market building in River Landing.
Winnipeg
-
Prime minister says some premiers not being honest about carbon pricing
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says some premiers are not being honest about the effect of Ottawa's carbon tax.
-
'Not super happy': Winnipeg resident frustrated with city's handling of cement leak more than a year later
More than a year after cement started flowing in Kaitlin Bialek’s basement, she said she is still dealing with the aftermath of the incident.
-
Bud Paul homicide: Winnipeg man charged with first-degree murder
Manitoba RCMP have arrested a man in connection with the death of 56-year-old Bud Paul.
Calgary
-
Murder charge laid in Ambassador Restaurant and Bar shooting
A second-degree murder charge has been laid in connection to a deadly shooting at the Ambassador Restaurant and Bar on Aug. 21.
-
Woman with neurological disorder helped by made-in-Calgary medical treatment
A Calgary-based treatment program – the only one of its kind in Alberta – is giving new opportunities to people who suffer from neurological disorders.
-
Thousands of seized collectables up for auction
Thousands of collectables have been seized from properties belonging to Nicholas John Felgate, including everything from rock 'n' roll memorabilia to comic books.
Edmonton
-
2 tracked down by RCMP helicopter after bank robbery southeast of Edmonton
A "significant amount" of money has been recovered and a total of 26 charges laid after an Alberta Treasury Branch was smashed and robbed early Wednesday morning in Daysland Alta.
-
Police issue warning about violent robberies during online sale meet-ups
Edmonton police are warning residents about an escalation in violent robberies targeting people buying or selling online.
-
Crews called to fight large grass fire north of Sherwood Park
Crews fought a large grass fire in Strathcona County north of Sherwood Park on Thursday afternoon.
Toronto
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Brampton, Ont., podcast host speaks out about machete attack that left him with 180 stitches
A Brampton, Ont. media personality who was brutally attacked with a machete and axe in the driveway of his home has spoken out for the first time since he was ambushed.
-
Toronto woman fights months for access to government accounts after SIN flagged as 'deceased'
A Toronto woman has spent months fighting for access to her government accounts after she says her Social Insurance Number (SIN) was flagged as ‘deceased’ by Service Canada.
-
Ontario installing its first-ever diverging diamond interchange and here's how it works
Ontario drivers may soon find themselves on the province's first-ever diverging diamond interchange that is set to open this year.
Ottawa
-
Sutcliffe would increase police budget, open station in ByWard Market
Mark Sutcliffe would hire more police officers, open a new station in the ByWard Market and push to install CCTV cameras in an effort to deter crime, the mayoral candidate said Thursday.
-
Survey teams confirm weak tornado southwest of Ottawa
A weak tornado touched down on Wednesday in Franktown, Ont., southwest of Ottawa, investigators have confirmed.
-
Ontario post-secondary nursing programs see large increase in applications
Despite the very public struggles Ontario's health-care system has gone through in the last two-and-a-half years, it seems more people than ever are eager to join the field.
Vancouver
-
Number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals reaches nine-week low
The number of patients with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals has reached a nine-week low, as the government prepares to begin administering the first approved variant-targeting vaccine.
-
Hot September weather will keep wildfire risk high, B.C. officials say
Forests Minister Katrine Conroy says it's been a below-average wildfire season so far this year in British Columbia, but high fire risks are forecast for September.
-
RCMP search for owner after urn found on Metro Vancouver beach
Mounties are hoping to track down the owner of an urn that was found on White Rock Beach.
Montreal
-
Man arrested after yelling racial slurs at Montreal couple, threatening CTV journalist
A man who was videotaped hurling racial slurs toward a Montreal couple and then intimidating a CTV Montreal journalist who was covering the story in LaSalle last month has been arrested.
-
Feist leaves Arcade Fire tour following sexual misconduct allegations against singer Win Butler
Singer-songwriter Feist has quit Arcade Fire's current tour after sexual misconduct allegations against the band's singer Win Butler surfaced in recent days.
-
23-year-old woman stabbed in Montreal's Plateau
A 23-year-old woman was stabbed on the corner of Durocher and Milton Streets in the Milton Park area Thursday afternoon.
Vancouver Island
-
Driver slams into Oak Bay police cruiser after fleeing police
The driver of a white Tesla vehicle was arrested Thursday afternoon after they reportedly fled from police and crashed into an Oak Bay police vehicle. Saanich police first received reports of the Tesla travelling in a dangerous manner around 4 p.m. Police say they saw the vehicle driving into oncoming traffic and failing to stop at lights, beginning on Saanich Road near Lodge Avenue.
-
Esquimalt woman shocked after waking up to man in bedroom: VicPD
An Esquimalt woman had a shocking encounter early Thursday morning when she woke up to find a man standing in her bedroom. The woman told Victoria police that when she woke up, there was a man carrying a flashlight and wearing dark clothing in her bedroom.
-
Fire burns though Saanich home nearly one year after previous fire
An early morning fire ravaged a home in Saanich, B.C., on Thursday. The fire on Wascana Street was reported by neighbours around 1:30 a.m. The Saanich Fire Department says heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof and eaves of the house when they arrived.
Atlantic
-
N.S. parents can now book a COVID-19 booster for kids aged 5 to 11
Nova Scotia children between the ages of five and 11 are now eligible to receive their first booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
-
UNB goes completely smoke-free, marking over 100 Canadian post-secondary institutions who've made the move
It’s the 102nd post-secondary institution in Canada to go completely smoke-free, according to the Canadian Cancer Society, but the University of New Brunswick is the first publicly-funded university in the province to make the move.
-
N.S. reports 5 more deaths related to COVID-19, increase in new hospital admissions
Nova Scotia is reporting five new deaths related to COVID-19, according to data released on the province's COVID-19 dashboard Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Family works with investigator to find clues about son who went missing in North Bay in 2011
For 11 years, Rob Joly has been trying to answer two questions: Where is his son Luke and what happened to him? Despite the passage of time, Joly said he's never considered giving up the search.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Southern Ont. couple in their 20s drowned after canoe capsized
Police have identified the two victims who drowned when a canoe capsized in northeastern Ontario after finding the missing second body.
-
Incident ends in Smooth Rock Falls, suspect apprehended
The shelter in place order has ended and the suspect has been arrested, police said Thursday evening. Mayor Sue Parras told CTV News she appreciated police efforts.
Kitchener
-
Ayr Centennials 'missing the heart and soul of our team' after captain’s death
Tributes are pouring in for Ayr Centennials captain Eli Palfreyman.
-
'It shouldn’t take this long to simply do the right thing': Oxford County family still without home 14 months after fire
More than a year after losing their home to fire, an Oxford County family is still waiting to rebuild. They say they’re facing an unexpected delay because of an oil leak on a neighbouring piece of land and it's up to their township to help them get their lives back.
-
Lifeguard shortage impacting fall swim class availability in some cities
Many public pools across Canada are reducing programs and hours due to lifeguard shortage, and here in Waterloo region and Guelph, the impact is being felt.