Riders prepping for even matchup with Alouettes

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo (7) makes the throw against the Edmonton Eskimos during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday October 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo (7) makes the throw against the Edmonton Eskimos during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday October 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Regina Top Stories