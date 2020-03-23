Riders' punter Jon Ryan diagnosed with skin cancer
Published Monday, March 23, 2020 3:34PM CST
Saskatchewan Roughriders' Jon Ryan looks up into the stands after a punt during first half CFL pre-season action at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Thursday, June 6, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor
REGINA -- Saskatchewan Roughriders' punter Jon Ryan has been diagnosed with skin cancer.
He confirmed the diagnosis to CTV News Regina on Monday.
Ryan said he will be fine after a small surgery and is reminding people to get checked regularly.
Ryan signed a contract extension with the Riders in February.