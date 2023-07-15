Riders QB carted off field

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris was carted off the field in the later stages of their game against the Calgary Stampeders.

The 37-year old pivot was attempting to rush the football when Stamps defender Derek Wiggan rolled over on to Harris’ leg bending it awkwardly.

Stampeders held a 20-17 lead over the Riders at that point.

Harris completed 16 of 22 passes for 115 yards before leaving the game.