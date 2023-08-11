Riders QB Fine leaves game with lower body injury

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Mason Fine looks to throw during the first half of CFL action against the Toronto Argonauts in Halifax on Saturday, July 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Mason Fine looks to throw during the first half of CFL action against the Toronto Argonauts in Halifax on Saturday, July 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener