Riders QB Fine leaves game with lower body injury

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Mason Fine left Friday night’s game against the Montreal Alouettes with an apparent leg injury. Fine left the field grabbing his hamstring area as he limped to the sideline after rushing the ball. TSN is reporting that Fine will not return to the game.

At the time of his injury, Fine had completed five of nine passes for 20 yards and rushed the ball three times for 14 yards.

Fine took over the Riders’ starting job from Trevor Harris who was injured earlier this season.

Jake Dolegala is now in at quarterback for Saskatchewan.