Riders QB Harris 'questionable' to return

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris is “questionable” to return after taking a hit late in the first half against the Hamilton Tiger-cats.

Harris, 38, took a hit with 44 seconds remaining in the first half of the team’s home opener against the Hamilton Tiger-cats and remained on the field for a moment.

He was seen holding his left leg before walking slowly to the sidelines, eventually to the locker room. Harris missed most of last season after suffering a right leg injury.

The Riders led 18-7 at the time of Harris’ injury. Team officials telling CTV/TSN’s Brit Dort that the veteran pivot was “questionable” to return.

Harris completed 16-of-21 passes for 177 yards, two touchdowns and an interception before being forced out of the game.

Harris turned to the sideline midway through the third quarter and did throw some warm-up passes, with helmet on, but has not returned to game action.

Shea Patterson is now in at quarterback for Saskatchewan.

--More details to come…