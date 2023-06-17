Riders QB Harris reveals how he was able to get back on the field so quickly after injury
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris showed no ill effects of a hip pointer injury that kept him out of practice most of the week. On Friday night, Harris connected on 29 of his 41 passes for 405 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 45-27 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
If you hadn’t seen or heard about the late game hit he sustained in the team’s opening week win over the Edmonton Elks, you may not have known anything had been wrong at all.
It was a dramatic turnaround from earlier in the week when the 37-year old CFL veteran said he could barely get off the couch.
“I would have thought there was a five per cent chance I could play.” Harris told reporters following the Riders’ loss in their home opener.
Harris then revealed how he was able to go from “five per cent chance” to “I’m good, I’m playing” in a matter of days.
“I did some treatments with that [ARP machine] and I was significantly better the next day [Wednesday] to where I feel like if they needed me to practice, I could. My body wasn’t totally ready,” he said.
ARP stands for accelerated recovery performance. According to the company’s website, it’s a system that uses patented bio-electrical current with a series of range-of-motion exercise techniques to speed up the body’s ability to recuperate.
The team did list their starting quarterback as questionable to begin the week, later adjusting his status to a ‘game time decision.’ Head coach Craig Dickenson admitted post game that he knew well in advance that his star would be available to him, calling his performance on Friday ‘gutty.’
“He played well. I thought he made good decisions, saw the field well, didn’t look too hobbled, moved pretty well,” Dickenson said of his starting quarterback. “Trevor just saw the field well and played exceptionally.”
“Those receivers made plays for him. Overall I think the offence gave us a chance,” he added.
While Harris was able to get on the field and perform at a high level, the Roughriders’ offence was outmatched by Zach Collaros and his Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Harris said the team will learn a lot about themselves and are hungry for success.
“Shout out to our training staff and my ARP machine, it’s made a big difference. I feel tremendous. Onward we go,” he said.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will try to bounce back on Saturday, June 24 when they visit the Calgary Stampeders.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's first out lesbian federal minister on why Pride feels different this year
In 2021, Pascale St-Onge made history becoming the first out lesbian to become a federal cabinet minister. In an exclusive sit-down interview with CTV News, St-Onge speaks about why Pride month feels different this year, and why she thinks sports organizations and athletes should be stepping up.
Manitoba RCMP say semi-truck had right of way at time of deadly Trans-Canada Highway crash
Manitoba RCMP say they have obtained video footage of the deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday that killed 15 people and sent 10 people to hospital, saying the semi-truck had the right of way at the time of the crash.
Vehicle theft at a 'critical point' in Canada, with car stolen every six minutes: report
A new report highlights the alarming state of vehicle theft in Canada, particularly in Toronto, which has seen triple the amount compared to 2015.
What to know as King Charles takes part in his first Trooping the Colour birthday parade as monarch
King Charles III rode on horseback Saturday to take part in his first Trooping the Colour ceremony as monarch, inspecting hundreds of soldiers and horses in a spectacular annual military display at central London's Horse Guards Parade. Here are some things to know about the colourful spectacle.
TD says it has resolved its direct deposit delay issues
TD Bank Financial Group says a technical issue affecting some customers' abilities to send and receive direct deposits has been resolved.
Did migrants reject help before deadly Greek wreck, or beg for it? Coast guard, activists disagree
Activists, migration experts and opposition politicians have criticized Greek authorities for not acting earlier to rescue a boat of migrants. Here is a timeline of events based on reports from Greek authorities, a commercial ship, and activists who said they were in touch with passengers.
Canada should consider legal solution to fight residential school denialism: report
Canada should give 'urgent consideration' to legal mechanisms as a way to combat residential school denialism, says a new report from the independent special interlocutor on unmarked graves.
Rescuers are braving snipers and racing time to ferry Ukrainians out of Russian-occupied flood zones
Massive flooding from the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam on June 6 has devastated towns along the lower Dnieper River in the Kherson region, a front line in the war. Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of causing the breach.
Canada's population just surpassed 40M people, setting new record: StatCan
Canada's population surpassed 40 million people on Friday, setting a new record for a country expected to grow by millions more in the coming decades.
Saskatoon
-
'They just took it from us': Collaros, Bombers spoil Riders home opener
Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Samuel Emilus scored his first three career CFL touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Riders 45-27 on Friday night at Mosaic Stadium.
-
Sask. school celebrates graduation with single student
Craik School held its graduation ceremony, which was as small as it could be, at one lone graduate.
-
Protest causes traffic jam at Premier's Dinner in Saskatoon
A protest caused traffic problems for Saskatchewan government leaders and Sask. Party supporters entering the annual Premier’s Dinner Thursday evening.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP say semi-truck had right of way at time of deadly Trans-Canada Highway crash
Manitoba RCMP say they have obtained video footage of the deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday that killed 15 people and sent 10 people to hospital, saying the semi-truck had the right of way at the time of the crash.
-
'It's never easy': Dauphin's fire chief offers support to bus crash first responders
Dauphin's fire chief says his heart goes out to the first responders on the scene of Thursday's deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus full of seniors that took 15 lives and injured 10 others.
-
'Very quick to devastate the community': Dauphin residents mourn tragic bus crash
Waves of grief are washing across the province, as Manitobans come to terms with Thursday's horrific bus crash.
Calgary
-
Protesters rally against Pride Month activities at Calgary schools
The debate over Pride Month activities in Alberta's public schools continues to divide many parents.
-
Young Calgary man charged in terrorism investigation
Alberta RCMP say a 20-year-old Calgary man arrested on Thursday is facing several terrorism-related offences.
-
Manitoba RCMP say semi-truck had right of way at time of deadly Trans-Canada Highway crash
Manitoba RCMP say they have obtained video footage of the deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday that killed 15 people and sent 10 people to hospital, saying the semi-truck had the right of way at the time of the crash.
Edmonton
-
Canada's first out lesbian federal minister on why Pride feels different this year
In 2021, Pascale St-Onge made history becoming the first out lesbian to become a federal cabinet minister. In an exclusive sit-down interview with CTV News, St-Onge speaks about why Pride month feels different this year, and why she thinks sports organizations and athletes should be stepping up.
-
Part of Henday, Whitemud closed after truck hits overpass, causing 'extensive damage'
Part of Anthony Henday Drive and Whitemud Drive in southeast Edmonton closed around 11 a.m. Friday after a semi-tractor trailer hit an overpass.
-
'Dancing and joy': Edmonton woman celebrates graduation after overcoming homelessness and addiction
Among 2,000 Athabasca University graduates Friday, was an Edmonton woman who hopes her story can inspire others.
Toronto
-
Woman who died after being set on fire on TTC bus remembered one year later
It’s been one year since Nyima Dolma was doused with a flammable substance and set on fire by a man she did not know on a TTC bus outside Kipling Station.
-
Scarborough is testing emergency sirens this weekend. Here's what you need to know
Scarborough residents who hear a loud whooping sound early Saturday evening should not be alarmed.
-
House with lucky address sells for $550K over asking in less than 48 hours
A house in Ontario with an auspicious address sold for significantly more than its listing price after only being on the market for two days.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa unveils pilot-project to divert mental-health, substance abuse calls from police
The city has unveiled plans for a three-year pilot project called the "Safer Alternatives for Mental Health and Substance Use Crises Response", which would see fewer mental well-being and substance use calls handled by police and more follow-up and monitoring to offer ongoing support.
-
Snake on a train closes O-Train station Friday night
A pet snake slithering around an LRT vehicle disrupted O-Train service at Hurdman Station for just over an hour.
-
Atletico Ottawa bans supporter for one game after object tossed onto TD Place field
Atlético Ottawa banned a fan from Saturday's game at TD Place after they threw an object onto the soccer pitch during the team's match two weeks ago.
Vancouver
-
'It's pretty shocking': Black bear visits East Vancouver neighbourhood
A black bear made a rare appearance in an East Vancouver neighbourhood Friday morning.
-
'A very delicate situation': B.C. premier expresses frustration over Surrey police decision
B.C. Premier David Eby made it clear Friday: he is concerned by Surrey city council’s decision to keep the RCMP over the Surrey Police Service.
-
Former B.C. foster parents sentenced for horrific child abuse
On Friday, the man and woman, who can’t be named, were given a global sentence of ten years in prison for manslaughter and aggravated assault in connection with the death of an 11-year-old boy. His younger sister was also abused.
Montreal
-
First practice cut short at Canadian GP due to local security camera issue
The first practice session at the Canadian Grand Prix barely started before it was cut short due to local security camera issues around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
-
Quebec solidaire slams housing minister after link to house 'flipping' project surfaces
Quebec's housing minister is back in the spotlight this week after media reports linked her to a real estate "flipping" project in which a Montreal duplex was converted into luxury condos.
-
Residents and tourists alike excited for the return of the Montreal Grand Prix
One of downtown Montreal's most famous nightlife streets has been turned over to pedestrians this weekend, but it's not part of Mayor Valérie Plante's much-publicized campaign to calm traffic in the city.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria restaurant fire deemed 'suspicious' by investigators
A Friday morning fire at a Victoria restaurant is considered suspicious, according to investigators. Firefighters arrived at the Ricky’s All Day Grill just after 3 a.m. to find smoke and flames rising from the building at 2900 Douglas Street.
-
Victoria winners of $35M Lotto Max jackpot announced
Victoria's newest multimillionaires were introduced by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation on Friday.
-
99% drop in Ozempic shipments to U.S. residents after B.C. introduces restrictions
The British Columbia government says there's been a 99 per cent drop in the number of online Ozempic prescriptions filled by Americans from pharmacies in that province since it introduced regulations to protect the local supply for diabetes patients.
Atlantic
-
Teen girl stabbed at Halifax restaurant: police
Police in Halifax say a 15-year-old girl was stabbed at a restaurant on Friday evening in Bayer’s Lake.
-
Ottawa, N.S. provide funds for Pictou County Sports Hall of Fame, community facility
The Nova Scotia government has announced funding for a new facility that will house the Pictou County Sports Hall of Fame.
-
Four pets killed in Moncton house fire, locals help save three more
A Moncton home was heavily damaged and four pets were killed in a house fire early Friday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal crash closes part of Skead Road in Greater Sudbury
Sudbury police have closed Skead Road from Nickel Rim South Mine Road to MacLennan Mine Road following a fatal two-vehicle collision early Saturday morning.
-
Canada's first out lesbian federal minister on why Pride feels different this year
In 2021, Pascale St-Onge made history becoming the first out lesbian to become a federal cabinet minister. In an exclusive sit-down interview with CTV News, St-Onge speaks about why Pride month feels different this year, and why she thinks sports organizations and athletes should be stepping up.
-
Body of missing Sudbury man found in abandoned vehicle at hospital
CTV News has learned a group of staff members at Health Sciences North in Sudbury, Ont., made a gruesome discovery inside a vehicle that has been sitting in the hospital parking lot for three months.
Kitchener
-
Canada's first out lesbian federal minister on why Pride feels different this year
In 2021, Pascale St-Onge made history becoming the first out lesbian to become a federal cabinet minister. In an exclusive sit-down interview with CTV News, St-Onge speaks about why Pride month feels different this year, and why she thinks sports organizations and athletes should be stepping up.
-
Man arrested after unloaded gun found in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police say a 31-year-old Cambridge man is facing several charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, after a gun was found in Galt.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Beachville, Ont. funnel cloud a confirmed tornado: Northern Tornadoes Project
A reported funnel cloud seen over Beachville earlier this week has been confirmed as an EF0 tornado, according to Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project.