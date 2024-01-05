REGINA
Regina

    • Riders re-sign electric returner Mario Alford

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Thursday that they have re-signed receiver and return specialist Mario Alford to a one year extension through 2024.

    The 31-year-old had 88 punt returns for 978 yards last season, including a monster 107 yard return for a touchdown.

    Alford recorded a total of three touchdowns on the season, tying a single season team record in the process that had previously been set by Willis Jacox (1991), Curtis Mayfield (1999) and Corey Holmes (2005).

    Alford was also named a West Division All-Star and ranked third in the Canadian Football League (CFL) with 2,266 all-purpose yards.

    The Riders initially acquired Alford in 2022 in a trade with the Montreal Alouettes.

    -- With files from Cole Davenport.

