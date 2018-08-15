

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan Roughriders have re-signed wide receiver Rob Bagg.

Bagg was cut from the Riders roster in June after training camp. He played for the Riders for 10 seasons.

Bagg joined the Riders in 2008 as an undrafted free agent. He registered 364 catches in 122 regular season games for the team. He also played for the Riders when they won the Grey Cup in 2013.

The Riders also added Will Blackmon to their practice roster, and released Davin Gardner, Shawun Lurry, Tresor Mafuta and Trent Richardson.

With files from The Canadian Press