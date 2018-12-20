

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released the schedule for their 2019 season.

The green and white will play pre-season games on May 31 and June 6, and will kick off the regular season against Hamilton on June 13 in Hamilton. The home opener will take place on Canada Day against Toronto.

The Riders will play a total of nine home games, including the final regular game of the season on November 2 against Edmonton.

To see the full schedule, you can go on the Riders website.