Riders release Butler, Watford in series of roster moves
Saskatchewan Roughriders helmet (Twitter/@sskroughriders)
CTV Regina
Published Saturday, June 8, 2019 1:02PM CST
Last Updated Saturday, June 8, 2019 1:33PM CST
The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced a series of roster moves on Saturday, including the release of international quarterback David Watford.
Watford spent the 2018 season with the Riders and was expected to fill the second or third QB position.
Among the releases is Crezdon Butler, international defensive back.
"My job is to look at the future," Roughriders General Manager Jeremy O'Day said at a press conference. "These tough decisions have to be made. Crezdon's a great pro, we wish him the best."
Butler, 30, had 39 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble in 15 regular-season games last year. He added eight tackles and a fumble recovery in Saskatchewan's two playoff contests.
Rookie receiver Paul McRoberts was added to the practice roster along with local wide receiver Mitch Picton.
"He's been grinding it out on the PR," O'Day said of Picton. "He had a hreat off-season, rookie and mini camp but his injury cost himj some days. He looks like a veteran player."
O'Day said this was one of his hardest days on the job.
More to come…