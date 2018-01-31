

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released international linebacker Jeff Knox Jr. on Wednesday so he can pursue an NFL opportunity.

Knox spent the past three seasons with the Riders, initially signing with the club in May of 2015. After his second season, Knox signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he played three pre-season games before rejoining Saskatchewan in September of 2017.

He was named the Riders’ Most Outstanding Player, Most Outstanding Defensive Player, and Most Outstanding Rookie in 2015 after breaking a franchise single-season record with 114 defensive tackles.

Through his three seasons with the Riders, Knox picked up 202 defensive tackles, 37 special teams tackles, one interception and two quarterback sacks in 43 regular season games. He added four defensive tackles during last year’s playoffs.

Knox was scheduled to be a free agent on Feb. 13.