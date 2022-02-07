Riders release Jonathan Woodard for NFL opportunities

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released defensive lineman Jonathan Woodard, so he can pursue NFL opportunities.

Woodard had a break out season in 2021, accumulating 10 sacks, which was second most in the CFL.

In 14 games last season Woodard made 21 defensive tackles and had two forced fumbles.

He also suited up in both playoff games, picking up another four defensive tackles and a sack.

The Riders still have Woodard’s CFL rights through the 2022 season.