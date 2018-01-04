

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released quarterback Kevin Glenn.

The announcement was made in a one line media release on Thursday morning.

Glenn started 17 games for the team during the 2017 season after the rights to Darian Durant were traded to the Montreal Alouettes last January, throwing for over 4,000 yards and 25 touchdowns.

The move comes just a day after the team traded a second round pick to Hamilton in exchange for Zach Collaros.

Glenn has thrown for more than 52,000 yards in his career.