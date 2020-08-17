REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders President and CEO responded to the CFL’s decisions to cancel the remainder of the 2020 season on Monday afternoon.

The league confirmed the news in a statement Monday morning.

“I keep reminding myself that there’s really no playbook for a global pandemic,” Craig Reynolds said.

“Our league governors decided today it is in the best long-term interests of the CFL to concentrate on the future,” Randy Ambrosie, CFL commissioner, said in a statement.

The league proposed a short season where teams would play in a bubble.

When asked about whether the Riders will be having layoffs, Reynolds says the Riders have an “all-staff” meeting booked for Tuesday where they will answer questions and provide context.

Reynolds noted the team has had “significant financial loses and zero revenue” in 2020.