REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders have selected offensive lineman Mattland Riley from the University of Saskatchewan, with their first round pick.

Originally from Melfort SK, Riley is listed at 6-3 tall and 300 lbs. He played a mix of centre and guard over his time with the Huskies.

Riley was a part of the Huskies 2018 Hardy Cup winning team and was also a Second Team All-Canadian and Canada West All-Star the same year.

The Geen and White selected him with the seventh overall pick.

The Riders will also pick twice in the fourth round and once in each of the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth rounds.

With pick 30, the Riders selected wide receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker from Guelph University.

With pick 35, the Riders selected line backer Junior Allen from Guelph University.

The first round of the draft begins at 6 p.m. CST. You can watch the first two hours of the draft on TSN.

CTV News Regina’s Claire Hanna and Brendan Ellis will be following the draft live.