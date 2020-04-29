REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders are set to make seven picks in Thursday night’s CFL draft.

The first pick for the Green and White is on the board at seventh overall.

The Riders are also currently set to pick twice in the fourth round and once in each of the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth rounds.

The Riders secured an additional fourth round pick trading quarterback Zach Collaros to the Toronto Argonauts.

The team’s second-round pick was traded to the Montreal Alouettes as part of a deal that brought offensive lineman Phillip Blake and fullback Patrick Lavoie to Saskatchewan.

The draft is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. central. You can watch the first two hours of the draft on TSN.