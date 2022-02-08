Riders shoring up LB corps with Moncrief, Sankey signings

Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Jeremiah Maslow is sacked by Saskatchewan Roughriders' Derrick Moncrief during first half CFL football game action in Hamilton on Thursday, June 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Jeremiah Maslow is sacked by Saskatchewan Roughriders' Derrick Moncrief during first half CFL football game action in Hamilton on Thursday, June 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

Regina Top Stories