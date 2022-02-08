Riders shoring up LB corps with Moncrief, Sankey signings

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have made two big signings at the linebacker position, according to TSN Insiders.

The Riders are bringing in standout rookie linebacker Darnell Sankey, as reported by TSN’s Dave Naylor.

Sankey spent the 2021 season with the Calgary Stampeders, leading the CFL in tackles.

TSN’s Farhan Lalji also reported linebacker Derrick Moncrief will be rejoining the Green and White, after spending 2021 with the Edmonton Elks.

Moncrief spent the first three seasons of his CFL career with the Riders, from 2017-19. The Riders said Moncrief’s contract is a two-year deal.

The Alabama product amassed 23 tackles and four sacks in nine games with the Elks in 2021.

Tuesday marks the first day of the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) free agency period.

OL ST. JOHN RE-SIGNS

The Riders announced the extension of Canadian offensive lineman Josiah St. John.

St. John played 14 regular season games in 2021, making one start at left guard.

NOTABLE DEPARTURES

Veteran defensive back Ed Gainey was signed by the Edmonton Elks after spending the past five seasons in Saskatchewan. Canadian defensive lineman Makana Henry also signed with the Elks.

William Powell, the Riders’ leading rusher in 2021, is returning to the Ottawa Redblacks after two seasons with the Green and White.

In another big departure from the defensive backfield, defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy signed with the BC Lions.