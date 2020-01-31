Riders sign Albert Awachie to two-year extension
CTV News Regina Published Friday, January 31, 2020 11:17AM CST
Edmonton Eskimos' Jordan Robinson (22) is tackled by Saskatchewan Roughriders' Albert Awachie (41) and Alexandre Gagne (32) during second half CFL action in Edmonton on Thursday, August 2, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan
REGINA -- Fullback Albert Awachie has signed a two-year extension with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
The extension will keep him with the team until 2021.
Awachie is entering his fourth season with the Riders. He played 12 games in 2019.
The Toronto product spent three seasons at the University of Toronto.