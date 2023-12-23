Riders sign American linebacker to 2-year contract extension

The Riders have signed C.J. Reavis, an American linebacker, to a two-year contract extension.

The 28-year-old played 17 games in 2023 and registered 59 defensive tackles, three sacks, one interception, one pass knockdown, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Reavis was involved in 81 defensive plays in 2023, coming off of a torn Achilles which he sustained on Oct. 29, 2022, according to a release from the Riders.

He played four games in 2022 and made four special teams tackles.

Before joining the CFL, Reavis was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent, then moved on to spend time with the Atlanta Falcons after the 2018 season.