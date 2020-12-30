REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American quarterback Mason Fine to a three-year contract.

Fine was twice named the Conference USA offensive player of the year (2017, 2018) while playing for the University of North Texas Mean Green. He was named the top college quarterback in Texas by Texas Football in his senior year.

The 23-year-old broke school records in seven categories, throwing for 12,505 career yards, 93 touchdowns, 1,039 completions and setting the record for the most 300-yard passing games (18).

Currently, the Riders have four quarterbacks under contract, including Cody Fajardo, Justice Hansen and Isaac Harker. James Franklin is set to become a free agent in Feb. 2021.

