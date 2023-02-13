Riders sign American QB Shea Patterson

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced they have signed American quarterback Shea Patterson.

Patterson, formerly with the Montreal Alouettes and B.C Lions, was originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020.

During his time in Montreal, Patterson was utilized as a short-yardage quarterback. In 2021, he played five games and recorded 11 carries for 18 yards.

Prior to his professional career, Patterson represented Ole Miss and the University of Michigan, playing for two years at each school from 2016 to 2019.

While in Ann Arbor, Patterson completed 424 passes for 5,661 yards, 45 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. On top of that, the Louisiana native added 163 carries for 323 yards and seven majors.

In only 10 games at Ole Miss, Patterson recorded 238 pass completions for 3,139 yards and 23 touchdowns. Patterson also ran for 153 yards and a touchdown.