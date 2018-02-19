Riders sign Charleston Hughes to contract extension
Calgary Stampeders defensive lineman Charleston Hughes (39) takes a group selfie with his twitter mirrors after the western Conference practice ahead of the 104th CFL Grey Cup against the Ottawa Redblacks in Toronto on Friday, November 25, 2016. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)
CTV Regina
Published Monday, February 19, 2018 11:55AM CST
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed defensive lineman Charleston Hughes to a contract extension that will keep him with the team through 2019.
Hughes joined the team on Feb. 2 in a trade with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, just after Hamilton got him from the Calgary Stampeders.
Hughes has played in 10 CFL seasons after joining the Stampeders in June 2008. He won Grey Cups with the Stampeders in 2008 and 2014.