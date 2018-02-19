

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed defensive lineman Charleston Hughes to a contract extension that will keep him with the team through 2019.

Hughes joined the team on Feb. 2 in a trade with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, just after Hamilton got him from the Calgary Stampeders.

Hughes has played in 10 CFL seasons after joining the Stampeders in June 2008. He won Grey Cups with the Stampeders in 2008 and 2014.