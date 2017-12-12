

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced that they have extended the contract of head coach and general manager Chris Jones by a year.

"I think continuity obviously is very important. So adding another year to Chris' contract allows him to continue to build this program, and obviously I feel we're building it in a very positive way,” said Craig Reynolds, president and CEO of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, during a press conference on Tuesday.

Jones joined the Roughriders after leading the Edmonton Eskimos to a Grey Cup win in 2015. When Jones took over, he had never missed the playoffs. That of course changed in his first year as head coach and GM with the Riders in 2016, going 5-13 with the Riders. This season's 10-8 finish is closer to what is expected.

"Our motto is if we don't win a Grey Cup it's a failure, and that's the way we view it. And it just gives us an opportunity to continue to build what we feel like we've got something special going here,” Jones said.

The Riders also announced front office personnel Jeremy O'Day, John Murphy and Mike Davis have each agreed to two-year extensions.

"I think fundamentally, you hire good people for a reason, and you let them do their jobs,” said Reynolds.

Players have already begun working out for the upcoming 2018 CFL season. The league is still looking at the possibility of moving the season up on the calendar. Reynolds says the team and fans are wildly supportive of such a move, as it can be tough for players to perform in -35 C weather.

"You saw what happened here, we had eight straight sellouts, we had a very competitive football team that was playing an exciting brand of football, and unfortunately as the weather turned here we struggled,” said Reynolds.

"I really like the idea, because it's so cold at the end of the year. We all pride ourselves in being Canadians and tough,” said Jones.

Going forward, Jones wouldn't comment on who will be the starting quarterback come 2018. The team believes he is the right person to lead.

"We expected to make the playoffs, and make some noise, and be a very tough team to play, certainly by his second year. And you saw that that was truly the case,” said Reynolds.

"We've got a great staff, they enjoy being around one another. We got great fans, certainly they're very passionate, and want to win every game. Where would you rather be other than a place like that,” said Jones.

Jones has spent 16 seasons as a CFL coach. He has coached seven Grey Cup games and has won four Grey Cup rings.

The contract means Jones will remain in Saskatchewan until the end of the 2019 CFL season. Neither sides ever discussed any extra years, but another extension will be discussed following the 2018 season.