Riders sign defensive back Ed Gainey to one-year extension
REGINA -- American defensive back Ed Gainey has signed a one-year extension with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Gainey will stay with the team through the 2020 season. This will be his fifth season with the Riders. Last year, he played all 18 games for the Riders, earning 56 defensive tackles and two interceptions.
The North Carolina product was named a CFL All-Star in 2017 and 2018.
He was eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 11.